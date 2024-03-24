Golden Knights Finish Homestand with 4-2 Victory vs. Blue Jackets

The Vegas Golden Knights (38-25-7) defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-36-12) in a 4-2 contest on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Blue Jackets struck first as Erik Gudbranson found the back of the net 4:32 in to the first period. Ivan Barbashev potted the game-tying goal for the Golden Knights at 3:31 of the middle frame, netting his own rebound for the 1-1 tally. Jack Eichel scored 1:26 later as he sent the puck under the right arm of goaltender Daniil Tarasov for the Vegas lead. Pavel Dorofeyev made it 3-1 as he deked around Tarasaov to put the puck in the net just over three minutes into the third period. Eichel tallied his second of the night on the man-advantage, beating Tarasov glove-side with 2:42 left in regulation. Columbus managed to score with less than 10 seconds left, but the Golden Knights skated away with the 4-2 victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel tallied his 500th and 501st career point with two goals in the victory over the Blue Jackets.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev opened the scoring for the Golden Knights with his 15th goal of the season.

Shea Theodore: Theodore recorded two assists in the win.

Chandler Stephenson: Stephenson collected two points (2A) against Columbus.

VGK STAT OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel tallied his 500th career point (203G, 297A) in his 527th game, becoming the fifth-fastest U.S.-born player to reach the milestone.

BECAUSE VGK WON...

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden head out on the road for a four-game road trip beginning with a matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Monday at 5 p.m. PT at Enterprise Center. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

