Morning Skate Report: March 20, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (39-20-8) begin their three-game homestand against the Boston Bruins (30-30-9) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Vegas has held first place in the Pacific Division dating back to Feb. 22. The Golden Knights have stayed in first for 115 days this season, the most among all teams.

The Vegas Golden Knights are clicking at 28.9 percent on the power play and rank second in the NHL on the man advantage.

Vegas has a 24-7-3 record at home and has collected 51 points at T-Mobile Arena.

Tomas Hertl leads the Golden Knights with 14 points in the last 12 games. He's scored 17 goals since Jan. 7 to rank third in the league in that stretch.

GO GREEN KNIGHT

The Golden Knights will host Go Green Knight in honor of St. Patrick’s Day and the first anniversary of The Knight SHIELD (Sustainability, Healthy Air, Improve & Inspire, Energy & Water Efficiency, Landscape Protection, and Decrease Waste Generation) Project that was launched in 2024.

Throughout the night, player-signed St. Patrick’s Day jerseys will be auctioned, with proceeds benefiting Garden Farms Foundation, a nonprofit supporting underserved communities and Clark County School District through garden programs. Fans can bid at StPatricksDay.givesmart.com or text 76278 to register. Additional St. Patrick’s Day and Knight SHIELD Project merchandise will be available at The Arsenal (City National Arena) and The Armory (T-Mobile Arena).

During the game, for every save made by a Golden Knights goaltender, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will donate a tree to Impact NV’s statewide 10-Year, 100,000 Tree Plan. Team partners ReRoute Americas and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will both match that donation. VGK fans will be able to participate as every fan who texts “GREEN” to 94547 throughout the game, the VGK Foundation will donate a tree.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Seven goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Keegan Kolesar – One point away from 100 career points

Ilya Samsonov – Two games from 200 career games

Nicolas Roy – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Mark Stone – Four assists from 400 career assists

Tomas Hertl – Five assists from 300 career assists

Jack Eichel – Six points from 600 career points

Mark Stone – Seven games away from 700 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 80 points (21G, 59A)

Mark Stone – 58 points (17G, 41A)

Tomas Hertl – 55 points (27G, 28A)

Shea Theodore – 48 points (7G, 41A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 43 points (27G, 16A)

Ivan Barbashev – 42 points (19G, 23A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Detroit Red Wings, 3-0, Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena. Albert Johansson, Lucas Raymond, and Marco Kasper each netted a goal for the Red Wings as Vegas went 1-1-2 on the four-game trip.

SEASON SERIES

In their lone meeting this season, the Vegas Golden Knights wrapped up their east coast trip with a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Feb. 8 at TD Garden. Mark Stone (1G, 1A), Shea Theodore (2A) and Jack Eichel (2A) led the way for the Golden Knights as they earned their first win in Boston since 2021. The Bruins took a 3-1 lead in the second period before Vegas received goals from Zach Whitecloud and Pavel Dorofeyev to tie the game. Tomas Hertl scored with 1:10 left in regulation to lift the Golden Knights to victory. Theodore hit a new career-high in assists with his 41st helper of the year.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Boston Bruins sit in seventh place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 30-30-9 and 69 points. Boston has gone 3-6-1 since the beginning of the month and is four points behind Montreal for the final Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference. The Bruins will begin a five-game road trip on Thursday night in Vegas. David Pastrnak leads the team in scoring with 83 points (34G, 49A), Pavel Zacha follows with 41 points (14G, 27A), and Morgan Geekie with 37 points (23G,14A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 39-20-8, 86 points

Edmonton Oilers – 40-24-4, 84 points

Los Angeles Kings – 36-21-9, 81 points

Vancouver Canucks – 32-25-11, 75 points

Calgary Flames – 31-24-11, 73 points

Anaheim Ducks – 29-31-8, 66 points

Seattle Kraken – 30-35-5, 65 points

San Jose Sharks – 18-41-9, 45 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 352nd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 6-7-1 all-time record against Boston

- Give the Golden Knights a 25-7-3 record at home

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Rest & Reset: The Golden Knights finished their most recent road trip with a record of 1-1-2. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy touched on the travel fatigue the team had experienced during their trip and the benefits of being able to be fully rested. For a successful start to a three-game homestand, the team will need to use that refueled energy and come out from the jump.

Race To The Finish Line: With just 15 games left in the regular season, Stone said the team is ready to take care of business down in the final stretch. To close out the season strong the Golden Knights know they need to find their game and get set to go into playoffs.