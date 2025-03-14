VGK to Host Go Green Knight Celebrating Knight SHIELD Project on March 20

VEGAS (March 14, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today plans to host the team’s Go Green Knight on Thursday, March 20 in conjunction with St. Patrick’s Day and the first anniversary of The Knight SHIELD Project, the organization’s sustainability-focused initiative that was announced on March 15, 2024. The Golden Knights face the Boston Bruins on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in a 7 p.m. PT game presented by Findlay Toyota.

Throughout the game the Golden Knights will celebrate the successes of The Knight SHIELD Project and raise funds and awareness for upcoming initiatives to support its efforts. SHIELD is an acronym that highlights key areas of focus for the program:

Sustainability

Healthy Air

Improve & Inspire

Energy and Water Efficiency

Landscape Protection

Decrease Waste Generation

At Go Green Knight, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will donate a tree for every save made by a Golden Knights goaltender to ImpactNV’s statewide 10-Year, 100,000 Tree Plan. Team partners ReRoute Americas and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will both match that donation. Fans can take part as well, with the VGK Foundation donating a tree for every fan who texts “GREEN” to 94547 that night.

Specialty, player-signed St. Patrick’s Day jerseys will be available for auction, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Garden Farms Foundation, a local nonprofit committed to enriching underserved communities and the Clark County School District through innovative garden programming. To participate in the auction, fans can visit StPatricksDay.givesmart.com or text 76278 to register. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on March 20. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person.

Additional St. Patrick’s Day and Knight SHIELD Project merchandise will be available at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena. Items include green sweatshirts made of recycled material, white T-shirts with a green VGK logo and a souvenir puck.

The Knight SHIELD Project has partnered with two key groups to help guide the organization’s sustainability efforts:

GOAL (Green Operations & Advanced Leadership) is an industry leader in the sustainability space and is a Knight SHIELD Project advisor on overall strategy, data analysis, and impact.

The Green Sports Alliance is a global network of teams, venues and brands committed to making positive impact in their respective communities.

Among the highlights of The Knight SHIELD Project’s first year:

Made donations to One Tree Planted and Green Our Planet from the team’s first Go Green Knight on March 17, 2024, based upon saves made by Golden Knights goaltenders and the auction of player-signed St. Patrick’s Day jerseys.

Built upon an ongoing partnership with the RTC (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada) to promote and provide inexpensive rides to games for fans across the Las Vegas Valley through the Gameday Express.

Worked with Ceres to host the Governor’s Office of Energy’s annual sustainability summit at Lee’s Family Forum in July 2024.

Developed tracking systems at the facilities owned and operated by Foley Entertainment Group (City National Arena, Lee’s Family Forum and America First Center) to monitor water, energy and waste, in collaboration with GOAL.

Constructed a training space at America First Center utilizing OCEANICE, an innovative synthetic ice made in part of recycled plastic that provides water and energy efficiency compared to traditional ice.

Tickets for the March 20 Go Green Knight are very limited and available here.

