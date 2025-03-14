Vegas Golden Knights Sign Goaltender Adin Hill to Six-Year Contract Extension

VEGAS (March 14, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 14, that the team has signed goaltender Adin Hill to a six-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season worth an average annual value of $6,250,000.

Hill, 28, has played in a career-high 39 games this season with Vegas while posting a 2.53 GAA, .906 save percentage, and overall record of 24-11-4. In his last start on Thursday in Columbus, the goaltender stopped each of the 27 shots he faced to earn his fourth shutout of the 2024-25 campaign, also a career-high. Hill’s 24 wins on the season are tied for seventh in the NHL and the most he’s earned over his eight-year career. In his last six starts, Hill has recorded five wins with a 1.68 GAA and a .940 save percentage.

The native of Comox, British Columbia, has seen action in 19 contests during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, all with the Golden Knights over the past two years, posting 12 wins. Hill helped Vegas lift the Stanley Cup in 2023 during his first season with the organization when he played in each of the club’s final 16 games and led all goaltenders with a .932 save percentage. Hill’s 2.09 GAA and .932 save percentage in the postseason are the best marks for a Vegas goaltender in the playoffs.

The Golden Knights acquired Hill from the Sharks for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to his time in Vegas, the goaltender split time between San Jose (2021-22) and Arizona (2017-21). He was drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (76thoverall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Adin Hill, Goaltender

Birthplace: Comox, BC

Height: 6-4

Weight: 215 lbs.

Age: 28

Catches: Left

