Morning Skate Report: Jan. 24, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (30-14-4) travel for the second game of a back-to-back against the Dallas Stars (29-17-1) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

The Golden Knights recorded their 30th win of the season on Thursday, marking the 3rd fastest to 30 wins (48 GP) in team history, behind 2020-21 (43 GP) and 2017-18 (44 GP).

Tomas Hertl extended his point streak to seven games in Thursday’s game against the St. Louis Blues. He has recorded 11 points (6G, 5A) in those seven games.

Pavel Dorofeyev recorded two career highs in Thursday’s game. He skated in his 48th game this season making it the most games he’s played in a regular season in his career and scored his fourth game-winning-goal of the season, also marking the most of his career.

Victor Olofsson has notched a point in every road game he has played as a Golden Knight, totaling 15 points (8G, 7A) and marking the longest road game point streak in franchise history.

Vegas is 24-5-3 against Western Conference teams and 10-3-2 against Central Division.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Three points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Six assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Six assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Ivan Barbashev – Eight points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Brett Howden – Two games away from 400 career games

Nicolas Roy – 10 assists away from 100 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 59 points (12G, 47A)

Shea Theodore – 43 points (5G, 38A)

Mark Stone – 41 points (13G, 28A)

Tomas Hertl – 37 points (17G, 20A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 31 points (21G, 10A)

Ivan Barbashev – 31 points (15G, 16A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 25 points (3G, 22A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights bounced back with a 4-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues in a home-and-home series on Thursday night at Enterprise Center. Mark Stone scored 19 seconds into the game, tying the fifth-fastest goal to open a game in franchise history. Victor Olofsson extended Vegas’ lead to two and extended his road-game point streak to 11 games, which is a franchise record. Pavel Dorofeyev registered his team-leading 21st goal of the season in the second period. Jack Eichel's assist on Dorofeyev's tally helped Eichel break the franchise record for power-play assists in a single season (18). Tomas Hertl scored an empty-net goal while Ilya Samsonov turned aside 15 out of 17 shots.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars, 3-2, in the first matchup of the season on Dec. 6 at T-Mobile Arena. Hertl, Eichel and Nicolas Roy scored for Vegas as the team improved to 12-3-3 all-time against Dallas. Adin Hill made 38 saves in the victory as only Mavrik Bourque and Mason Marchment found the back of the net for the Stars.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Dallas Stars close out a three-game homestand when they face the Golden Knights on Friday. The Stars have lost four of their last six games heading into Friday's contest including a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Dallas ranks third in the Central Division with a record of 29-17-1 and 59 points. Matt Duchene leads the Stars with 45 points (18G, 27A), followed by Jason Robertson with 42 points (15G, 27A), and Wyatt Johnston with 37 points (11G, 26A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 30-14-4, 64 points

Edmonton Oilers – 30-15-3, 63 points

Los Angeles Kings – 26-14-5, 57 points

Calgary Flames – 23-16-7, 53 points

Vancouver Canucks – 20-17-10, 50 points

Seattle Kraken – 21-25-3, 45 points

Anaheim Ducks – 19-23-6, 44 points

San Jose Sharks – 14-31-6, 34 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 343rd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-3-3 all-time record against Dallas

- Give the Golden Knights an 13-8-3 record on the road this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Blueline Blockade: The Golden Knights held the St. Louis Blues to eight shots on goal through two periods and 17 shots on goal overall in the win on Thursday night. Ivan Barbashev mentioned how they played as a team to be better to shut down the blueline and minimize shots from the opposing team.

Ride the Wave: Vegas will play in 13 back-to-backs this season and holds a 4-4-0 record in game one and 5-2-0 record in game two so far this year. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said he believes in game-to-game momentum, and the team will need to start on time, be opportunistic, and be resilient in game two of this back-to-back to have a similar result to Thursday’s game one.