Golden Knights Break Losing Streak With 4-2 Win Over Blues

Vegas wins first game since Jan. 12, finishes season series vs. STL with 2-0-1 mark

___Recap012325
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights (30-14-4) got back in the win column after beating the St. Louis Blues (23-22-4), 4-2, on Thursday night at Enterprise Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Mark Stone got Vegas an early 1-0 lead only 19 seconds into the game as he forced a turnover and snuck a shot past Joel Hofer. Victor Olofsson made it a 2-0 game 8:54 seconds into the first as he wired a shot past Hofer for his 11th goal of the year. Jordan Kyrou cut the Golden Knights’ lead in half with a goal 1:28 later, and Vegas carried the 2-1 lead into the intermission. The Golden Knights took a 3-1 lead 6:30 into the second period with a power-play goal from Pavel Dorofeyev. Robert Thomas scored for the Blues in the final 3:26 with the extra skater on, cutting the Vegas lead to 3-2, but Tomas Hertl hit the empty net with 26.3 seconds left in the game to seal the 4-2 win for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS
Mark Stone: Stone got the Golden Knights their first goal of the night and had an assist on the Dorofeyev goal.

Victor Olofsson: Olofsson found the back of the net on his only shot of the game.

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev scored his team-leading 21st goal and eighth power play goal of the season.

Tomas Hertl: With his empty-net goal, Hertl extended his point streak to seven games.

*Alex Pietrangelo*: Pietrangelo had an assist and a team-high four blocked shots.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Mark Stone opened the scoring 19 seconds in, marking his first goal in the opening minute of a game in his career.

Pavel Dorofeyev’s 21 goals in 47 games are a new career high, surpassing his 13 goals in 47 games played in the entire 2023-24 season.

Victor Olofsson became the first Golden Knight in franchise history to reach a 10-game road point streak. He has 14 points (7G, 7A) in the last 10 road games.

With his assist on Dorofeyev's goal, Jack Eichel broke the franchise record for power-play assists in a single season (18).

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights complete their road back-to-back with a matchup against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Friday at 5 p.m. PT. Watch the game on ESPN or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

