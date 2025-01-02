Morning Skate Report: Jan. 2, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-9-3) ring in the new year by hosting the Philadelphia Flyers (17-17-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

In December, the Golden Knights tied for first in the league with the best record of 10-2-0 (20 points).

Noah Hanifin scored his sixth goal of the season Tuesday night. Hanifin is just five away from tying his career high (11G) and currently leads the Vegas blueline in goals.

The Golden Knights' six blueliners tied for first in the NHL in December for the most points by a defensive core with 30 points.

The Vegas Golden Knights enter January playing their next four out of five games at home.

Entering the new year, the Golden Knights hold the best record in the league (23-9-3) with 53 points.

In Thursday’s contest the team will be honoring firefighters for the first of three First Responders Theme Knights. Player-signed First Responders Knight jerseys will be available for auction online running from 5:45 p.m. on Thursday to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12. Jerseys will be on display at the concourse inside T-Mobile Arena during the final day of the auction, which takes place during the Golden Knights game on Jan. 12. All proceeds from the auction will support the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation’s initiatives for first responders and community programs.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Three games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Three goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Victor Olofsson – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Victor Olofsson – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Victor Olofsson – Five points away from 200 career points

Mark Stone – Three points away from 600 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 48 points (10G, 38A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (15G, 15A)

Mark Stone – 30 points (8G, 22A)

Shea Theodore – 30 points (4G, 26A)

Tomas Hertl – 25 points (10G, 15A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 20 points (13G, 7A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 20 points (3G, 17A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights fell short in their final game of 2024 with a 3-2 loss against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Zach Whitecloud and Noah Hanifin each collected a goal in the loss. Hanifin’s goal marked his third talled in his last five games.

SEASON SERIESThe first meeting between Vegas and Philadelphia saw the Golden Knights erase a 3-0 deficit to earn a 5-4 shootout win on Nov. 25 at Wells Fargo Center. The win was the fourth three-goal comeback victory in franchise history. Jack Eichel led the way with two points (1G, 1A) and the shootout winner to improve the team's record to 3-1-0 in the fourth game of a five-game trip. Ivan Barbashev (1G, 1A), Pavel Dorofeyev (1G) and Tanner Pearson scored in the win. Pearson's goal marked the first time he had scored in consecutive games this season. Ilya Samsonov stood strong in the net with 32 saves in the 5-4 shootout win.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Philadelphia Flyers currently rank sixth in the Metropolitan Division with a 17-17-4 record, totaling 38 points. Philadelphia is entering Thursday’s matchup with a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday to improve their six-game road trip record 2-2-0. After a narrow 5-4 defeat to the Los Angeles Kings, the Flyers bounced back with four different goal scorers in their shutout win over the Sharks on New Year's Eve. Travis Konecny scored on the night to extend his team-lead in scoring to 42 points (17G, 25A). Matvei Michkov follows with 29 points (12G, 17A), and Owen Tippett with 23 points (11G, 12A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 25-9-3, 53 points

Los Angeles Kings – 22-10-5, 49 points

Edmonton Oilers – 22-12-3, 47 points

Calgary Flames – 18-12-7, 43 points

Vancouver Canucks – 17-11-8, 42 points

Seattle Kraken – 17-19-2, 36 points

Anaheim Ducks – 15-17-4, 34 points

San Jose Sharks – 11-23-6, 28 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 338th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 8-5-1 all-time record against Philadelphia

- Give the Golden Knights a 16-4-0 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

New Year Mentality: Despite Vegas not ending 2024 the way they had hoped, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy brought up postgame that sometimes you have to look at those losses and simply move on. The Golden Knights aim to play their first game of 2025 with new energy and a fresh mindset.

Play On Your Toes: Whitecloud and Hanifin said the team lost track of its identity in the third period on Tuesday against Montreal. Vegas will look to be on its toes for 60 minutes against a hungry Flyers team.