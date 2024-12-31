Golden Knights Fall Short in 3-2 Loss Against Canadiens

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-9-3) saw their six-game win streak snapped with a 3-2 loss against the Montreal Canadiens (17-17-3) on Tuesday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Zach Whitecloud gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead just 2:23 into the game as he scored his second goal of the season. Vegas doubled its lead to 2-0 with a Noah Hanifin wrist shot from the slot with 12 seconds left in the opening period. Cole Caufield got the Canadiens on the board late in the second period and the Golden Knights opened the third with a 2-1 lead. Montreal tied the game at two with a net-front goal from Emil Heineman at 7:58, then took the 3-2 lead when Kirby Dach hit the back of the net 2:11 later. Vegas couldn't find a game-tying goal late as the Canadiens took the one-goal win.

ATTENDANCE: 17,925

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights look to secure their first win of 2025 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.