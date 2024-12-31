Golden Knights Fall Short in 3-2 Loss Against Canadiens

Vegas finishes 2024 with loss to Montreal

Recap123124
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-9-3) saw their six-game win streak snapped with a 3-2 loss against the Montreal Canadiens (17-17-3) on Tuesday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Zach Whitecloud gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead just 2:23 into the game as he scored his second goal of the season. Vegas doubled its lead to 2-0 with a Noah Hanifin wrist shot from the slot with 12 seconds left in the opening period. Cole Caufield got the Canadiens on the board late in the second period and the Golden Knights opened the third with a 2-1 lead. Montreal tied the game at two with a net-front goal from Emil Heineman at 7:58, then took the 3-2 lead when Kirby Dach hit the back of the net 2:11 later. Vegas couldn't find a game-tying goal late as the Canadiens took the one-goal win.

ATTENDANCE: 17,925

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights look to secure their first win of 2025 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

Related Content

MTL@VGK: Hanifin scores goal against Samuel Montembeault

MTL@VGK: Whitecloud scores goal against Samuel Montembeault

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 31, 2024

Vegas Golden Knights Give Back to Community Through Holiday Knights of Giving

Samsonov's 31-Save Shutout Pushes Vegas Over Calgary in 3-0 Victory

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 29, 2024

Third-Period Spark Lifts Golden Knights to 6-3 Win vs. Sharks

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 27, 2024

Hill's 31 Saves Leads Vegas Past Anaheim, 3-1

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2024

Six Different Golden Knights Score as Vegas Downs Seattle, 6-2

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2024

Vegas Overcomes Vancouver, 3-1, to Kick Off Homestand 

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 19, 2024

Olofsson's Two-Goal Game Lifts Vegas to 3-2 Win Over Minnesota

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 15, 2024

Vegas Doubled Up by Edmonton, 6-3

VGK Foundation Supports Fallen Officer’s Family – Click Here to Donate

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 14, 2024

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Keegan Kolesar to Three-Year Contract Extension