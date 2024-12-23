Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-8-3) aim for a clean sweep of their three game homestand as they host the Anaheim Ducks (12-15-4) on Monday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Monday's game is the final game before the three-day holiday break for Vegas. The Golden Knights will return to the ice against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at SAP Center.

Jack Eichel hit the 35-assist mark on Saturday to become the fastest player in franchise history to 35 assists in a season (33 games). Eichel is tied for 10th in the NHL in scoring with 44 points (9G, 35A).

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy enters Monday's game tied with Gerard Gallant for most wins in franchise history with 118 wins.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Adin Hill – One win away from 50 wins as a Golden Knight

Bruce Cassidy – One win away from 1st on all-time franchise win list (119 wins)

Jack Eichel – Three games away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Four goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Victor Olofsson – Three goals away from 100 career goals

Victor Olofsson – Five assists away from 100 career assists

Tanner Pearson – Three points away from 300 career points

Mark Stone – Five points away from 600 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 44 points (9G, 35A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (15G, 15A)

Mark Stone – 28 points (7G, 21A)

Shea Theodore – 27 points (4G, 23A)

Tomas Hertl – 22 points (9G, 13A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 18 points (12G, 6A)

Brett Howden – 16 points (13G, 3A)

Noah Hanifin – 16 points (4G, 12A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken for the first time this season, 6-2, on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Six different players found the back of the net for Vegas as Keegan Kolesar, Brett Howden, Nicolas Hague, William Karlsson, Noah Hanifin, and Mark Stone all tallied one goal. Stone (1G, 2A), Eichel (2A), Howden (1G, 1A) and Kolesar (1G, 1A) each had multi-point games as Vegas won on home ice for the fourth time in a row. Ilya Samsonov earned his eighth win of the season as he stopped 21-of-23 shots.

SEASON SERIESThe Golden Knights have defeated Anaheim in each meeting so far this season, posting a 2-0-0 record. Vegas skated to a 3-1 victory in their first meeting on Oct. 13 at T-Mobile Arena. Howden, Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev scored in the win while Samsonov picked up the victory in his VGK debut. In their second meeting, the Golden Knights opened their annual Fathers Trip with a 3-2 win on Nov. 13 at Honda Center. Nicolas Roy, Hertl and Dorofeyev were the goal scorers while Shea Theodore notched a pair of assists.

OPPOSITION UPDATEThe Anaheim Ducks have posted a 13-15-4 record, earning 30 points and sit in seventh place in the Pacific Division heading into Monday. Over their last three games, the Ducks have gone 2-1-0. The team kicked off their Fathers Trip with a matchup against the Utah Hockey Club, ultimately securing a 5-4 shootout victory, with Mason McTavish scoring the game-winning goal. Troy Terry leads the team with 25 points (9G, 16A). While Frank Vatrano follows with 17 points (9G, 8A) and Ryan Strome with 16 points (5G, 11A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 22-8-3, 47 points

Edmonton Oilers – 21-11-2, 44 points

Los Angeles Kings – 19-10-5, 43 points

Vancouver Canucks – 16-10-7, 39 points

Calgary Flames – 16-11-7, 39 points

Seattle Kraken – 15-19-2, 32 points

Anaheim Ducks – 13-15-4, 30 points

San Jose Sharks – 11-19-6, 28 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 335th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 26-7-1 all-time record against the Ducks

- Give the Golden Knights a 14-3-0 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Run To The Finish: Head coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned after Saturday’s victory over Seattle how the team is finishing the game, which is leading them to victories. Even when falling behind early, Vegas has quickly responded and shut down the opposition. To complete a season sweep against a Pacific Division rival the key is to maintain the pace and stick to the team’s game until the final whistle.

Don’t Panic: Nicolas Hague said the team knows when everyone is pulling in the same direction and how good the Golden Knights are when everyone is on the same page. Keeping that up on Monday will be key to pick up two key points.