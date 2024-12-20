Vegas Overcomes Vancouver, 3-1, to Kick Off Homestand 

The Golden Knights notched 11th comeback win of the season

GettyImages-2190773118
By Amber Dammeir

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-8-3) kicked off their homestand with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks (16-10-5) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Midway through the opening period, Teddy Blueger found the back of the net to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead. Alex Pietrangelo answered late in the second, tying the game at 1-1. In the first four minutes of the third period, William Karlsson helped lift the Golden Knights to a 2-1 lead. Brett Howden sealed the 3-1 victory with an empty net goal in the final minute of the third frame.

TOP PERFORMERS:
Alex Pietrangelo: Pietrangelo notched his third goal of the season to tie up the game.

William Karlsson: Karlsson gave Vegas the lead with his sixth goal of the season.

Brett Howden: Howden had two points (1G, 1A) to increase his point total to 14 points this season.

Adin Hill: Hill stopped 19-of-20 shots in the win.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
The Golden Knights have 11 comeback wins this season, – only three other teams have as many: Washington (13), Winnipeg (12) and New Jersey (11).

Vegas improved its record on home ice to 12-3-0 on the season.

ATTENDANCE: 17,779

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights will continue their homestand as they host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

