Morning Skate Report: April 5, 2024

Golden Knights start three-game road trip against Arizona Coyotes

By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-25-8) begin their road trip facing off against the Arizona Coyotes (31-39-5) for the third and final time this season on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mullett Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Streaming: KnightTime+
Watch Party: Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino (21+ only)

NOTESFriday’s game is the third and final meeting this season between Vegas and Arizona. The Golden Knights have a 1-1-0 mark against the Coyotes this year. 

Vegas is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games played, while Arizona is 5-5-0.

Nicolas Roy can tie his career-high points (39 points in the ’21-22 season) with a point in Thursday’s game.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH
Jonathan Marchessault – two goals away from tying the franchise single-season goal record (William Karlsson, 43)
Ivan Barbashev – two games away from 100 games played as a Golden Knight
William Karlsson – five games away from 500 games played as a Golden Knight
Brayden McNabb – five games away from 500 games played as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCHJack Eichel – one assist away from 300 career assists
Brett Howden – one point away from 100 career points
Logan Thompson – one game away from 100 career games
Ben Hutton – two assists away from 100 career assists
Alec Martinez – six assists away from 200 career assists
Nicolas Roy – six games away from 300 career games
Anthony Mantha – six points away from 300 career points 

VGK SCORING LEADERS
Jonathan Marchessault – 66 points (41G, 25A)
Jack Eichel – 59 points (26G, 33A)
William Karlsson – 53 points (26G, 27A)
Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)
Chandler Stephenson – 46 points (15G, 31A)
Ivan Barbashev – 44 points (18G, 26A)
Anthony Mantha – 42 points (22G, 20A)
Noah Hanifin – 41 points (12G, 29A)

LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 6-3, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Anthony Mantha and Jonathan Marchessault netted goals five minutes apart to give Vegas a 2-0 lead in the first. Vancouver brought itself within one before Vegas extended its lead to 4-1 with goals from Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin. William Karlsson potted his 26th of the season 1:46 into the second, bringing the Golden Knights’ total goals to five on the night. Vancouver scored another two goals to bring the score to 5-3 before Brett Howden cemented Vegas’ 6-3 win with his eighth of the season.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES
The Golden Knights have a 1-1-0 record against the Coyotes this season. Arizona skated away with a 2-0 win on Nov. 25 at T-Mobile Arena. The teams met again on Feb. 8 at Mullett Arena with the Golden Knights winning 3-2. Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Hague and Chandler Stephenson scored in the first period as Vegas ended the frame with a 3-1 advantage. Arizona brought it within one during the third period but the Golden Knights came away with the win.

Recap: Golden Knights at Coyotes 2.8.24

OPPOSITION UPDATE
The Arizona Coyotes hold seventh place in the Central Division with 67 points. The Coyotes are on a two-game losing streak after their 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Mullett Arena. Vancouver opened scoring in the second period before Arizona’s Dylan Guenther tied it up with a power-play goal in the third. With less than two minutes in regulation, the Canucks broke the tie, winning the game 2-1. Goaltender Connor Ingram had 31 saves in the loss. Clayton Keller (32G, 37A) leads the team in points with 69.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…
- Mark the 310th win in franchise history
- Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Coyotes to 20-9-0
- Improve their record for road games to 19-14-6
- Give Vegas 94 points on the season

KEYS TO THE GAME
Power Play: In Tuesday’s matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, Vegas converted on the power play twice. With the season winding down and seven games left, the Golden Knights need to continue sharpening their special teams.

Road Trip Mindset: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said this road trip should continue to have the business-like mentality that the team had in the last one. He said he wants the team to stay focused and get the job done.

