Morning Skate Report: April 5, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-25-8) begin their road trip facing off against the Arizona Coyotes (31-39-5) for the third and final time this season on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mullett Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Streaming: KnightTime+

Watch Party: Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino (21+ only)

NOTESFriday’s game is the third and final meeting this season between Vegas and Arizona. The Golden Knights have a 1-1-0 mark against the Coyotes this year.

Vegas is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games played, while Arizona is 5-5-0.

Nicolas Roy can tie his career-high points (39 points in the ’21-22 season) with a point in Thursday’s game.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault – two goals away from tying the franchise single-season goal record (William Karlsson, 43)

Ivan Barbashev – two games away from 100 games played as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – five games away from 500 games played as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – five games away from 500 games played as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCHJack Eichel – one assist away from 300 career assists

Brett Howden – one point away from 100 career points

Logan Thompson – one game away from 100 career games

Ben Hutton – two assists away from 100 career assists

Alec Martinez – six assists away from 200 career assists

Nicolas Roy – six games away from 300 career games

Anthony Mantha – six points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jonathan Marchessault – 66 points (41G, 25A)

Jack Eichel – 59 points (26G, 33A)

William Karlsson – 53 points (26G, 27A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Chandler Stephenson – 46 points (15G, 31A)

Ivan Barbashev – 44 points (18G, 26A)

Anthony Mantha – 42 points (22G, 20A)

Noah Hanifin – 41 points (12G, 29A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 6-3, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Anthony Mantha and Jonathan Marchessault netted goals five minutes apart to give Vegas a 2-0 lead in the first. Vancouver brought itself within one before Vegas extended its lead to 4-1 with goals from Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin. William Karlsson potted his 26th of the season 1:46 into the second, bringing the Golden Knights’ total goals to five on the night. Vancouver scored another two goals to bring the score to 5-3 before Brett Howden cemented Vegas’ 6-3 win with his eighth of the season.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights have a 1-1-0 record against the Coyotes this season. Arizona skated away with a 2-0 win on Nov. 25 at T-Mobile Arena. The teams met again on Feb. 8 at Mullett Arena with the Golden Knights winning 3-2. Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Hague and Chandler Stephenson scored in the first period as Vegas ended the frame with a 3-1 advantage. Arizona brought it within one during the third period but the Golden Knights came away with the win.