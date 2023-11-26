News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 25, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 25, 2023
Golden Knights Oust Stars, 2-1, in Overtime

Golden Knights Oust Stars, 2-1, in Overtime
Additional Details Announced as Vegas Golden Knights Celebrate Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday

Additional Details Announced as Vegas Golden Knights Celebrate Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday
Vegas Golden Knights Reveal Adidas Winter Classic Jersey

Vegas Golden Knights Reveal Adidas Winter Classic Jersey
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 16, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 16, 2023
Kolesar Proud of VGK's Involvement with Nellis Air Force Base

Kolesar Proud of VGK's Involvement with Nellis Air Force Base
Golden Knights Fall to Capitals, 3-0

Golden Knights Fall to Capitals, 3-0
Lawless: Catching up with Alex Pietrangelo

Lawless: Catching up with Alex Pietrangelo
Martinez, Hill Lift Golden Knights Past Sharks in 5-0 Shutout Win

Martinez, Hill Lift Golden Knights Past Sharks in 5-0 Shutout Win
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 10, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 10, 2023
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Military Appreciation Knight on Friday, November 10 

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Military Appreciation Knight on Friday, November 10 
Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-1

Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-1
Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community

Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community
Champs to Visit White House Nov. 13

Champs Set to Visit White House Nov. 13
Lawless: An Unfamiliar Feeling

Lawless: An Unfamiliar Feeling
Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-2, in First Regulation Loss of the Season

Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-2, in First Regulation Loss of the Season
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2023
Golden Knights Shut Out Avalanche, 7-0, to Extend Point Streak to 12 Games

Golden Knights Shut Out Avalanche, 7-0, to Extend Point Streak to 12 Games

Golden Knights Fall to Coyotes, 2-0

Golden Knights head to Calgary for first matchup this season

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered
By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Arizona Coyotes, 2-0, on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
While the first period ended scoreless, the Golden Knights outshot the Coyotes 13-5. After 40 minutes, the teams were still tied 0-0. About ten minutes into the third, Clayton Keller opened the scoring for the night, putting the Coyotes ahead 1-0. With a minute left in regulation, Lawson Crouse capitalized on the empty net and put Arizona ahead 2-0.

ATTENDANCE: 18,591

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights head to Calgary for the first game on a back-to-back to take on the Flames on Monday at 6:30 pm PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.