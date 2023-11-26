Golden Knights Fall to Coyotes, 2-0

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Arizona Coyotes, 2-0, on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

While the first period ended scoreless, the Golden Knights outshot the Coyotes 13-5. After 40 minutes, the teams were still tied 0-0. About ten minutes into the third, Clayton Keller opened the scoring for the night, putting the Coyotes ahead 1-0. With a minute left in regulation, Lawson Crouse capitalized on the empty net and put Arizona ahead 2-0.

ATTENDANCE: 18,591

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head to Calgary for the first game on a back-to-back to take on the Flames on Monday at 6:30 pm PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.