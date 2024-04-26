Vegas Golden Knights Announce Activations for Games 3 and 4 at T-Mobile Arena

VEGAS (April 26, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 26, activations for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 27 and Monday, April 29. Game 3 is presented by The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, while Game 4 is presented by Ghost Energy.

Fans are encouraged to celebrate The Golden Age by wearing gold, and each fan at both games will receive a gold battle towel. The games will feature a brand new game open as The Fire Returns to The Fortress along with special guests in the Wall of Distraction and additional new graphics and other elements.

The festivities begin at Saturday’s morning skate at 11 a.m. PT at City National Arena, where a lucky attendee will win a pair of tickets to that night’s game. Morning skates and practices are always free and open to the public.

Before both games on Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena, Revolt Tattoos will be on hand offering fans free VGK tattoos. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast.

A limited number of tickets remain for Game 3 and Game 4. Fans can get access to the latest information about activations directly to their mobile device through the new “Lmk VGK” text service by subscribing for free here.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

