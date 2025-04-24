Morning Skate Report: April 24, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights head on the road for the first time this postseason to face off against the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday at 6 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

TV National: TBS, truTV, MAX

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights own an 11-5-0 overall record in Game 3 of all postseason best-of-seven series and an 8-4-0 road record in Game 3.

Since joining the league, the Golden Knights own the highest playoff game-winning percentage (.598) in NHL history.

Noah Hanifin has tallied a point in each of the first two games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The defenseman has notched seven points (3G, 4A) in just his first nine postseason appearances with the Golden Knights.

Stay connected during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs by downloading the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App. Get the latest updates on tickets, team news, and fun, interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights all postseason long.

WATCH PARTY

The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host the team’s official watch party for Thursday's Game 3. The doors will open at 5 p.m. PT, with festivities kicking off at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the 6 p.m. puck drop. Admission is free, and the event features a DJ, appearances from the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes, including tickets to future Golden Knights games. Attendees can also snag team giveaways such as VGK sunglasses and rally towels.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Thursday, April 24 at 6 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center

Game 4: Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center

Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 1 – Time TBD | Xcel Energy Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS