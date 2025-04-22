VGK Announce Official Watch Party Locations for Games 3 & 4

VEGAS (April 22, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 22, the locations of the team’s official watch parties for Games 3 and 4 of the First Round series of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host the team’s official watch party for Game 3 on Thursday, April 24 and Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson will host the official watch party for Game 4 on Saturday, April 26.

Doors open at 5 p.m. PT for Thursday’s party, with festivities set for 5:30 p.m. PT ahead of the 6 p.m. PT gametime. Admission is free for all fans. Boulevard Pool offers a spectacular setting overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. Weather reports for Thursday call for sun and temperatures in the 80s.

Saturday doors open at 12 p.m. PT at Lee’s Family Forum with the party starting at 12:30 p.m. PT, prior to the 1p.m. PT game. Parking and admission is free.

Both events will feature a DJ, visits from the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes including tickets to future Golden Knights games. Giveaways include VGK sunglasses, rally towels and more.

For more information on all activations during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans should visit the Playoff Hub on vegasgoldenknights.com.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT LEE’S FAMILY FORUM

Lee’s Family Forum is a multi-purpose venue in Henderson, NV, just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, featuring a 5,567 fixed seating capacity for hockey and indoor football. A product of a public-private partnership between the City of Henderson and a group of investors led by Bill Foley, the arena opened in March 2022, was renamed in April 2024 and is operated by the Foley Entertainment Group. Lee’s Family Forum is the home of the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights, the Indoor Football League’s Vegas Knight Hawks, the Pro Volleyball Federation’s Vegas Thrill, the National Lacrosse League’s Las Vegas Desert Dogs, the Big West Basketball Championships, the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, the Craggy Range Sports Bar & Grill and The Saddlery team store. For the latest news and information on Lee’s Family Forum visit leesfamilyforum.com and follow the arena on Facebook, X and Instagram.