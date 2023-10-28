News Feed

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris

Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament

VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays

VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT

Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction

VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID

VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV

VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic

VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory

The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup against Panthers

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final

The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final

The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

Golden Knights Edged Out in OT by Blackhawks, 4-3

Vegas looks ahead to game in Los Angeles tomorrow

By Brynn Smith

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1) lost to the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5-0), 4-3, in overtime on Friday evening at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Golden Knights got the scoring started on an odd-man rush that saw Michael Amadio feed the puck to Pavel Dorofeyev in the slot who tipped it behind Chicago netminder Petr Mrazek at 1:35 into the contest for his first goal of the season. William Karlsson's secondary assist on the goal extended his point streak to five games. Just 2:17 later, Karlsson added a goal to the scoresheet on a deflection of a Shea Theodore shot from the point for the 2-0 lead. The Blackhawks then found a way to tie it up with two quick tallies. Ryan Donato recorded a score on a wrist shot from the right dot at 13:20, before a tally from Connor Bedard between the circles beat Vegas goaltender Adin Hill gloveside at 14:39 to call it even heading into the second period.

After a no-goal middle frame, a Chicago's Taylor Raddysh beat Hill to give the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead. Theodore tallied his second point of the night on the game-tying goal on a top-shelf wrister from the top of the right circle. The game went to overtime tied 3-3. Just under three minutes into the overtime period, the Blackhawks ended the game with a power-play goal from Philipp Kurashev.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Jack Eichel tallied his 100th point as a Golden Knight (44G, 56A). He is the second-fastest to 100 points in franchise history (110 GP) behind Mark Stone (103 GP).

William Karlsson tallied two points (1G, 1A) to extend his point streak to five games.

Paul Cotter recorded six more hits to increase his season total to 31. He is tied for the lead league in hits with Minnesota's Marcus Foligno.

ATTENDANCE: 18,338

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights head to Los Angeles to face the Kings in a back-to-back on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.