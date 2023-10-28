Golden Knights Edged Out in OT by Blackhawks, 4-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1) lost to the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5-0), 4-3, in overtime on Friday evening at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights got the scoring started on an odd-man rush that saw Michael Amadio feed the puck to Pavel Dorofeyev in the slot who tipped it behind Chicago netminder Petr Mrazek at 1:35 into the contest for his first goal of the season. William Karlsson's secondary assist on the goal extended his point streak to five games. Just 2:17 later, Karlsson added a goal to the scoresheet on a deflection of a Shea Theodore shot from the point for the 2-0 lead. The Blackhawks then found a way to tie it up with two quick tallies. Ryan Donato recorded a score on a wrist shot from the right dot at 13:20, before a tally from Connor Bedard between the circles beat Vegas goaltender Adin Hill gloveside at 14:39 to call it even heading into the second period.

After a no-goal middle frame, a Chicago's Taylor Raddysh beat Hill to give the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead. Theodore tallied his second point of the night on the game-tying goal on a top-shelf wrister from the top of the right circle. The game went to overtime tied 3-3. Just under three minutes into the overtime period, the Blackhawks ended the game with a power-play goal from Philipp Kurashev.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel tallied his 100th point as a Golden Knight (44G, 56A). He is the second-fastest to 100 points in franchise history (110 GP) behind Mark Stone (103 GP).

William Karlsson tallied two points (1G, 1A) to extend his point streak to five games.

Paul Cotter recorded six more hits to increase his season total to 31. He is tied for the lead league in hits with Minnesota's Marcus Foligno.

ATTENDANCE: 18,338

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights head to Los Angeles to face the Kings in a back-to-back on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.