Morning Skate Report: April 10, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-27-8) will play their final road game of the regular season against the Edmonton Oilers (47-24-5) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. PT at Rogers Place.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT, MAX, Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Streaming: KnightTime+

Watch Party: SG Bar 9580 West Flamingo Rd

Block Party: The UnCommons 6880 Helen Tolland St

NOTES

The Vegas Golden Knights can clinch a berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in either of the following scenarios:

- The Golden Knights defeat the Edmonton Oilers in regulation and the St. Louis Blues lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in any fashion.

- The Golden Knights defeat the Edmonton Oilers in overtime or shootout and the St. Louis Blues lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in regulation.

Wednesday’s game is the third and final meeting this season between Vegas and Edmonton. The Golden Knights have a 1-0-1 record against the Oilers this season.

Both Vegas and Edmonton are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

VGK MILESTONE WATCHJonathan Marchessault –two goals away from tying the franchise single-season goal record ( William Karlsson, 43)

William Karlsson – three games away from 500 games played as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb- three games away from 500 games played as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Brett Howden – one point away from 100 career points

Ben Hutton – two assists away from 100 career assists

Anthony Mantha – five points away from 300 career points

Alec Martinez – six assists away from 200 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERSJonathan Marchessault – 67 points (41G, 26A)

Jack Eichel – 63 points (29G, 34A)

William Karlsson – 55 points (27G, 28A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Chandler Stephenson – 47 points (16G, 31A)

Ivan Barbashev – 44 points (18G, 26A)

Anthony Mantha – 43 points (23G, 20A)

Noah Hanifin – 43 points (13G, 30A)

LAST TIME OUTThe Golden Knights fell to the Vancouver Canucks, 4-3, on Monday night at Rogers Arena. Jack Eichel netted two goals in the first frame before Vancouver came back to tie it. In the second period, Noah Hanifin broke the tie with his power-play goal, but the Canucks scored two goals to skate away with the 4-3 win.

2023-24 SEASON SERIESThe Golden Knights have a 1-0-1 record against the Oilers this season. Edmonton skated away with a 5-4 shootout win on Nov. 28 at Rogers Place. The Oilers had a 4-2 lead heading into the third period, but Ben Hutton and Keegan Kolesar tied the game to send it to overtime before Edmonton secured the shootout win. The teams met again after the All-Star Break on Feb. 6 at T-Mobile Arena. Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson all netted goals in Vegas’ 3-1 win as the Golden Knights halted the Oilers' 16-game win streak.