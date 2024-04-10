Morning Skate Report: April 10, 2024

Golden Knights end three-game road trip against Edmonton Oilers

VGK2324_0410_EDM-Web
By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-27-8) will play their final road game of the regular season against the Edmonton Oilers (47-24-5) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. PT at Rogers Place.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: TNT, MAX, Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Streaming: KnightTime+
Watch Party: SG Bar 9580 West Flamingo Rd
Block Party: The UnCommons 6880 Helen Tolland St

NOTES
The Vegas Golden Knights can clinch a berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in either of the following scenarios:
- The Golden Knights defeat the Edmonton Oilers in regulation and the St. Louis Blues lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in any fashion.
- The Golden Knights defeat the Edmonton Oilers in overtime or shootout and the St. Louis Blues lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in regulation.

Wednesday’s game is the third and final meeting this season between Vegas and Edmonton. The Golden Knights have a 1-0-1 record against the Oilers this season.

Both Vegas and Edmonton are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

VGK MILESTONE WATCHJonathan Marchessault –two goals away from tying the franchise single-season goal record ( William Karlsson, 43)
William Karlsson – three games away from 500 games played as a Golden Knight
Brayden McNabb- three games away from 500 games played as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH
Brett Howden – one point away from 100 career points
Ben Hutton – two assists away from 100 career assists
Anthony Mantha – five points away from 300 career points
Alec Martinez – six assists away from 200 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERSJonathan Marchessault – 67 points (41G, 26A)
Jack Eichel – 63 points (29G, 34A)
William Karlsson – 55 points (27G, 28A)
Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)
Chandler Stephenson – 47 points (16G, 31A)
Ivan Barbashev – 44 points (18G, 26A)
Anthony Mantha – 43 points (23G, 20A)
Noah Hanifin – 43 points (13G, 30A)

LAST TIME OUTThe Golden Knights fell to the Vancouver Canucks, 4-3, on Monday night at Rogers Arena. Jack Eichel netted two goals in the first frame before Vancouver came back to tie it. In the second period, Noah Hanifin broke the tie with his power-play goal, but the Canucks scored two goals to skate away with the 4-3 win.

2023-24 SEASON SERIESThe Golden Knights have a 1-0-1 record against the Oilers this season. Edmonton skated away with a 5-4 shootout win on Nov. 28 at Rogers Place. The Oilers had a 4-2 lead heading into the third period, but Ben Hutton and Keegan Kolesar tied the game to send it to overtime before Edmonton secured the shootout win. The teams met again after the All-Star Break on Feb. 6 at T-Mobile Arena. Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson all netted goals in Vegas’ 3-1 win as the Golden Knights halted the Oilers' 16-game win streak.

Recap: Oilers at Golden Knights 2.6.24

OPPOSITION UPDATEThe Edmonton Oilers hold second place in the Pacific Division with 99 points. The Oilers are on a two-game winning streak after their 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome. Leon Draisaitl opened scoring in the first frame before Connor Brown added to the score, giving Edmonton a 2-1 lead after the second. Calgary tied the game before Edmonton broke the tie with two additional goals, cementing their 4-2 win. Calvin Pickard made 33 saves in the win. Connor McDavid (31G, 99A) leads the team in points with 130. Draisaitl ranks second on the team with 102 points (40G, 62A) while Evan Bouchard's 79 points (16G, 62A) lead Edmonton's defensemen in scoring.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…
-Mark the 310th win in franchise history
-Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Oilers to 10-9-3
-Improve their record for road games to 19-16-6

KEYS TO THE GAME
Details: In his media availability on Tuesday, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said, “the details are slipping and we’ve got to clean those up.” With the team heading to Edmonton for their last regular season road game, they need to focus on cleaning up their game and paying attention to details.

Strong Start: The Golden Knights scored twice in the first ten minutes of the first period in their Monday game against the Canucks. Carrying that strong start over to their matchup with Edmonton will help the Golden Knights in their pursuit of two points.

