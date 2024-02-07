Vegas Ends Edmonton’s Win Streak with 3-1 Win

The Vegas Golden Knights (30-15-6) defeated the Edmonton Oilers (29-16-1), 3-1, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

At 4:35 in the first, Connor McDavid scored a shorthanded goal to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead, but Vegas came back to tie it with a goal from Nicolas Roy with two minutes left in the period. After a scoreless second frame, the Golden Knights broke the tie with Chandler Stephenson netting the go-ahead goal, his ninth of the season. In his first game back from injury, William Karlsson secured the 3-1 win for Vegas with an empty-net goal with 32.8 seconds left in regulation.

TOP PERFORMERS

Chandler Stephenson: Stephenson tallied a multipoint night with a goal and an assist and a +2 rating.

Nicolas Roy: Roy scored his 10 on the season, extending his point streak to five games, the longest streak of his career.

Adin Hill: Hill stopped 30 of the 31 shots on goal in the 3-1 win.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Nicolas Roy has 11 points in his last seven games, the most in any seven-game span of his career.

Seven different VGK skaters had a point in Tuesday's matchup.

With Tuesday's win, Vegas became the fourth reigning Stanley Cup champion to snap an opponent’s win streak of 10+ games; other teams to do so include the 2021-22 Lightning, 1993-94 Canadiens and 1978-79 Canadiens.

BECAUSE VGK WON…

ATTENDANCE: 18,433

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head to Arizona to take on the Coyotes for the second time on Thursday at 6 p.m. PT. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.