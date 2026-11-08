Golden Knights Finish Road Trip 3-0-1 with 4-1 Win in Buffalo

The Golden Knights (12-5-2) posted a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres (8-6-3) on Sunday at KeyBank Center, wrapping up their four-game road trip with a near-perfect 3-0-1 tally.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first period, Mitch Marner buried a shorthanded goal on the breakaway, threading it between the legs of Colten Ellis to put Vegas in the lead. Jack Eichel maintains the Golden Knights momentum with a second goal in less than a minute and a half. Ivan Barbashev brought the puck in front of the goal, passing it through the center to Eichel on the outside who nets it, bringing the lead to 2-0 going into the third.

The beginning of the third period saw the Sabres slash the deficit in half with a wrist shot goal from Beck Malenstyn after a scramble in front of the net. One minute later, Tomas Hertl would grow the lead again off a pass from Marner, cutting through to the middle, lifting the puck over Ellis’ shoulder into the top corner of the net. That assist would mark Marners 100th point as a Golden Knight and make him the fastest player to reach that milestone. Five minutes later, Hertl scored his ninth goal of the season. Barbashev brought the puck down the side, sliding it across to Hertl, who finished with the wrist shot from the middle. Adin Hill turned away 27 of 28 shots for a .964 save average.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tomas Hertl: Hertl scored two goals, extending his point streak to four games.

Mitch Marner: Marner secured two points (1G, 1A).

Jack Eichel: Eichel scored the game-winner.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev contributed to two goals, including the game-winner.

Adin Hill: Hill recorded a .964 save average and won his sixth game of the season.

VGK STATS OF THE GAME

Mitch Marner became the fastest player to reach 100 points on the team in franchise history.

Adin Hill is tied for tenth in the league with six wins.

Vegas is tied for fourth in wins in the league with 11.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2026-27 VGK victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights are headed home for a five-game road trip starting Wednesday against the Utah Mammoth. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. PST on TNT, or listen to the action on X 107.9 and 105.7 Maxima. Tickets for the matchup can be purchased here.