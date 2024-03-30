Las Vegas to Host 2024 USA Hockey-Chipotle Tier I 16U and 18U National Championships, April 2-7

VEGAS (March 30, 2024) – The best teenage boys hockey players in the country will converge in the Las Vegas Valley next week as City National Arena in Summerlin and America First Center in Henderson play host to the 2024 USA Hockey-Chipotle Youth Tier I 16U and 18U National Championships. Play will begin Tuesday, April 2, with championship games set for Sunday, April 7, at City National Arena.

Sixteen teams have qualified for each age group and will come to Vegas from 17 states. College coaches and NHL scouts will also be among those in attendance for the premier youth hockey event in the United States. Admission for all games at City National Arena and America First Center is free. Rosters and schedules – plus scores and standings once play begins on Tuesday – can be found here.

This marks the latest prestigious hockey event to visit Las Vegas in the past few years, following the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, the USA Hockey-Canada Rivalry Series (2022), the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game (2022) and the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. Future events scheduled for Las Vegas include the 2026 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four.

Three Las Vegas teams qualified for USA Hockey National Championships and will be competing elsewhere next week:

The Vegas Jr. Golden Knights will compete in the Boys Tier II 16U National Championship in Dallas, TX.

The Las Vegas Storm will compete in the Boys Tier II 14U National Championship in Amherst, NY.

The Vegas Jr. Golden Knights will compete in the Girls Tier II 14U National Championship in Sioux Falls, SD. They are the first girls team from the state of Nevada to qualify for a USA Hockey National Championship.

Youth hockey participation in the state of Nevada has increased by 426% since the Vegas Golden Knights arrived in 2017-18, according to USA Hockey data.

