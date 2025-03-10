Hertl Records First VGK Hat Trick in 6-5 Loss to Los Angeles

The Golden Knights closed out the season series against Los Angeles on Sunday night

LAKvsVGK_zk_2025-03-09_0163
By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights (38-19-6) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (33-20-9), 6-5, on Sunday evening at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Los Angeles scored two goals in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. After going down, 3-0, Vegas battled backed with goals by Nicolas Roy and Tomas Hertl. However, Los Angeles tacked a fourth goal on to make the score 4-2 heading into the third period. Brandon Saad picked up a goal, and Hertl completed the hat trick, however, the Kings held on for the 6-5 lead and picked up the two points.

TOP PERFORMERS
Tomas Hertl: Hertl recorded the seventh hat trick of his career and first with the Golden Knights.

*Mark Stone:* Stone had a pair of assists in the loss.

*Jack Eichel:* Eichel had two assists to reach 77 points on the season (20G, 57A). He's one point away from tying William Karlsson's franchise record for points in a single season (78pts, 2017-18).

ATTENDANCE: 18,019

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights will hit the road to start a four-game road trip when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT at PPG Paints Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

