Golden Knights Defeated by Mammoth, 5-1

The Vegas Golden Knights (10-5-7) fell, 5-1, to the Utah Mammoth (12-8-3) on Monday at Delta Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Dylan Guenther broke the ice with five minutes left in the first period, then Logan Cooley added another shortly after to give the Mammoth a 2-0 lead. Vegas cut the deficit to one early in the second when Ivan Barbashev buried a rebound, with Braeden Bowman and Jack Eichel picking up assists. Cooley scored three goals in the third, including two empty-netters, to stretch Utah’s lead and seal the 5-1 win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights return to T-Mobile Arena to kick off a four-game homestand, beginning with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.