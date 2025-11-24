Morning Skate Report: Nov. 24, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (10-4-7) take on the Utah Mammoth (11-8-3) for the second time in five days at the Delta Center on Monday at 6 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Braeden Bowman netted his fourth goal in six appearances as a Golden Knight and extended his goal streak to three games.

Shea Theodore scored the first goal of the matchup for the 12th time as a Golden Knight, which is the most game-opening goals of any VGK defenseman.

Theodore has picked up six points in four consecutive contests (2G, 4A).

Jack Eichel recorded his 40th multi-point period as a Golden Knight with a pair of assists in the first frame against the Ducks.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brett Howden – Three points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Ivan Barbashev – Four games away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Kaedan Korczak – Two games away from 100 career games

Colton Sissons – Five goals away from 100 career goals

Shea Theodore – Five assists away from 300 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 29 points (10G, 19A)

Mitch Marner – 21 points (4G, 17A)

Tomas Hertl – 18 points (9G, 9A)

Ivan Barbashev – 18 points (7G, 11A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 16 points (11G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS

4 – Tomas Hertl registered his fourth power-play goal of the year.

9 – Jack Eichel notched his ninth multi-point game this season.

66 – Brayden McNabb sits on top of the NHL leaderboard for blocked shots (66).

100 – Hertl played in his 100th game as a Golden Knight on Saturday in Anaheim.

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights faced the Anaheim Ducks for the second time this season on Saturday at Honda Center. Early in the first frame, Shea Theodore and Braeden Bowman each registered a goal 1:12 apart, while Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal to close out the opening 20 minutes. Jackson LaCombe, Olen Zellweger and Troy Terry all recorded goals for Anaheim to tie the game and send it to overtime. With one minute remaining in the extra period, Cutter Gauthier notched a goal to secure the 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights beat the Utah Mammoth, 4-1, on Nov. 20 at Delta Center. Jack Eichel tallied a three-point game (2G, 1A), while Ben Hutton and Braeden Bowman each found the back of the net in the matchup. Hutton scored goals in back-to-back contests, and Bowman recorded his third NHL goal and first assist. Nate Schmidt scored the only goal for the Mammoth in the second frame. Akira Schmid stopped 25 of the 26 shots and logged a .962 save percentage in the matchup.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Utah Mammoth currently hold a record of 11-8-3 and sit fourth in the Central Division. The Mammoth have dropped three of their last four games. Most recently, Utah recorded a 3-2 home win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Nick Schmaltz leads the Mammoth with 22 points (10G, 12A), followed by Clayton Keller with 20 points (8G, 12A), as well as JJ Peterka (9G, 7A) and Logan Cooley (9G, 7A) with 16 points each.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 14-7-1, 29 points

Seattle Kraken – 11-5-6, 28 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 10-4-7, 27 points

Los Angeles Kings – 10-6-6, 26 points

San Jose Sharks – 11-9-3, 25 points

Edmonton Oilers – 10-9-5, 25 points

Vancouver Canucks – 9-12-2, 20 points

Calgary Flames – 8-13-3, 19 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 372nd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 4-1-0 all-time record against Utah

- Improve the team’s record at Delta Center to 3-0-0 during the regular season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Outscore in All Areas: The Golden Knights have improved their ability to focus solely on the game at hand. Even so, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy says the team must be able to secure a victory in various ways. Cassidy wants to see the team dominate in all areas of play and continue to make smart game-time decisions.

Protect the Puck: Cassidy believes Vegas had great offensive pressure in Saturday’s matchup, but the team struggled to capitalize in overtime against Anaheim. Cassidy says he wants the team to win more battles, continue to generate solid chances and limit the quick turnovers, especially during extra minutes of play.