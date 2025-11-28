Morning Skate Report: Nov. 28, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (10-5-8) continue their four-game homestand with an afternoon battle against the Montreal Canadiens (12-7-3) at 1 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Kaedan Korczak played in his 100th career game on Wednesday night.

Braeden Bowman holds a five-game point streak recording seven points (4G, 3A) during the stretch, which are the most by all NHL rookies since his debut on Nov. 13.

Jack Eichel owns a four-game point streak, recording seven points (3G, 4A).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brett Howden – Two points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Ivan Barbashev – Two games away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Four assists away from 300 career assists

Colton Sissons – Five goals away from 100 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 31 points (11G, 20A)

Mitch Marner – 22 points (4G, 18A)

Ivan Barbashev – 20 points (8G, 12A)

Tomas Hertl – 18 points (9G, 9A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 16 points (11G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS

14 – Mark Stone has tallied at least one point in every game he has played this season, bringing his season total to 14 points (3G, 11A) and extending his personal point streak to seven games.

30 – Stone tallied his 30th power-play goal as a Golden Knight which is the second most in franchise history.

639 – Jack Eichel is one of five players born in the United States in NHL history to record a point-per-game with 639 points (250G, 389A) in 639 games played.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Ottawa Senators, 4-3, in a shootout on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Ottawa jumped to an early 2-0 lead with goals by Shane Pinto and Jake Sanderson. Brett Howden cut the lead in half with three minutes remaining in the first period, but Drake Batherson made the score 3-1 heading into the middle frame. Jack Eichel scored the only goal of the second period, and Mark Stone tied the game with a power-play goal in the third period to send the game to overtime. A scoreless overtime led to a shootout where Linus Ullmark stopped all three attempts from Vegas and Pinto recorded the shootout winner to lift Ottawa to the 4-3 win.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

Vegas posted a 1-1-0 record against Montreal in the 2024-25 season. The clubs first met on Nov. 23, 2024, at Bell Centre with the Golden Knights taking the dominate 6-2 victory. After a scoreless first period, Vegas tallied five goals in the second period, tying the franchise record for most goals scored in a single period. The Canadiens attempted a comeback in the third period, scoring two goals, but Jack Eichel sealed the 6-2 win with the final goal of the game. The teams met again on Dec. 31, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena, with Montreal skating to a 3-2 win. Zach Whitecloud and Noah Hanifin scored for Vegas in the first period, but the Canadiens tallied three unanswered goals to close out the game.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Montreal Canadiens have posted a 12-7-3 record with 27 points and sit at fourth place in the Atlantic Division. Montreal visits Vegas for the first time this season for the second game of a three-game road trip. Most recently, the Canadiens defeated the Utah Mammoth, 4-3, at Delta Center on Wednesday to win their second game in a row following a five-game losing streak. Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 26 points (7G, 19A), followed by Cole Caufield with 23 points (13G, 10A), and Lane Hutson with 19 (3G, 16A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 14-8-1, 29 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 10-5-8, 28 points

Seattle Kraken – 11-6-6, 28 points

Los Angeles Kings – 11-6-6, 28 points

San Jose Sharks – 11-10-3, 25 points

Edmonton Oilers – 10-10-5, 25 points

Vancouver Canucks – 10-12-2, 22 points

Calgary Flames – 8-14-3, 19 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 372nd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 9-3-3 all-time record against the Canadiens

KEYS TO THE GAME

Get Ahead: The Golden Knights have posted a 6-1-2 record when scoring first this season. Following Wednesday night’s loss, Mark Stone stated he would like to see the team start the game with the style of play that the Golden Knights bring in the second and third periods and wear the other team down.

The VGK Way: Noah Hanifin said the Golden Knights should get to their game faster. The defenseman believes that when the Golden Knights are playing their style, they are one of the best teams in the league. He would like to see the group start the game by focusing on themselves, playing direct and simple, and building off that going forward.