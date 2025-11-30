Vegas Golden Knights Foundation Announces Holiday Knights of Giving Initiatives

VEGAS (November 30, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, November 30, preliminary plans for their Holiday Knights of Giving initiatives presented by Credit One Bank in support of the Las Vegas community during the holiday season.

Holiday Knights of Giving will begin with the team’s annual toy drive on Tuesday, December 2, and continue throughout the month with a variety of team and player initiatives.

A partial list of the team’s Holiday Knights of Giving initiatives is below (subject to change):

-Food Distribution event with Three Square

-Donation of 175 bicycles in partnership with United Way of Southern Nevada to Olive Crest, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Clark County Foster Care

-Adopt A Family for the holidays through HELP of Southern Nevada

-Grocery donations to families

-Hospital Visits

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will also donate 150 tickets to home games in December to local communities and organizations.

Dates and specific details on media coverage of several of the Holiday Knights of Giving initiatives will be shared in separate communications.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, follow the foundation on X and Instagram.