Foley Entertainment Group Announces Plans for Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday

VEGAS (November 25, 2025) – The Foley Entertainment Group announced today, November 25, a schedule of events, retail plans and other special offers for Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday to kick off the holiday shopping season. New merchandise, exclusive discounts and gifts with purchase will be featured throughout Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights retail stores and on vegasteamstore.com, along with special ticket offers.

Gold Friday at The Arsenal at City National Arena will begin at 8 a.m. PT on November 28 and at 10 a.m. PT at The Armory at T-Mobile Arena. The first 100 guests in line at The Arsenal will receive Pinkbox Doughnuts, while the first 500 customers who make a purchase will be given a cookie from Bake the Cookie Shoppe, and other activations will feature Raising Cane’s and Bumble Breeze. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT, fans will have the opportunity to spin a wheel to win special discounts and prizes.

The Arsenal will feature a variety of exclusive deals on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, including select men’s, women’s and youth beanies and a select scarf for $15 each, a select blanket and decorative pillow for $25, Chance Snow Globe $20, men’s Antigua puffer jacket for $50, women’s Mitchell & Ness Funnel Neck Pullover $45, and a youth Never Settle Tee for $15. Friday morning, from 8 to 11 a.m. PT, all shoppers will receive 20% off their purchase (excluding Authentics and cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts).

VGK Authentics will feature a variety of team-issued and game-worn gear, including $50 practice jerseys and $100 team-issued blanks, along with a limited number of $39.99 Sock Stockings, which include a mystery stocking stuffer. Fans can purchase a player-worn mystery jersey in the $500 range or the $1,000 range. These VGK Authentics offers will be available only at The Arsenal from Friday until closing on Tuesday, December 2.

On Gold Friday only, the VGK Holiday Pack will have an additional game available, which will include an alternate VGK holiday jersey with purchase. Fans can celebrate the holiday season with the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, December 23, when they face the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. PT. The special ticket package starts at $85 each.

Additionally, fans can celebrate the holiday season on the Sire Spirits Party Deck with an all-inclusive gameday experience for $149 per ticket. Guests will enjoy beer, wine, and a pre-set gameday buffet while cheering on the Vegas Golden Knights. The Sire Spirits Party Deck provides an exceptional setting for holiday gatherings, team outings, and evenings with friends. This offer will be available beginning Friday and until Monday, December 1.

Friday through Sunday only, fans who spend $150 at The Arsenal will be entered to win a meet and greet with a VGK player.

At T-Mobile Arena, The Armory will host its Gold Friday Tent Sale on Toshiba Plaza before the Golden Knights face the Montreal Canadiens at 1 p.m. PT. Beginning at 10 a.m. PT, fans can purchase all Vegas Golden Knights apparel for 50% off, Adidas jerseys for 50% off, hats for $5, and a “10 Pucks for $10 Bucks” mystery bag, which includes 10 assorted pucks (no additional discounts may be applied).

Silver Saturday starts at 8 a.m. PT on November 29 at The Arsenal. All weekend, all Henderson Silver Knights merchandise will be eligible for buy one, get one free at the store until closing on Sunday at 7 p.m. PT. On vegasteamstore.com, the limited-time pricing on VGK Authentics practice jerseys ($50) and team-issued blank jerseys ($100) will be available until Monday, December 1.

Medieval Monday ticket deals will go live on December 1 at this link, where fans can purchase mezzanine and upper-level seats for $80 with no fees until Tuesday, December 2, at 10 a.m. PT.

The Henderson Silver Knights are now offering the Silver Bells Ticket Package. Fans can redeem vouchers for tickets to any remaining home game during the 2025–26 regular season. Guests may apply 10 vouchers for one game, two vouchers for five games, or one voucher for ten games, offering complete flexibility in how they choose to attend. Customers who purchase 20 or more vouchers will receive one House Henderson Replica Jersey (sizing available on a first-come, first-served basis).

Additional ticketing deals that are now available at Lee’s Family Forum include:

-Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!: Bringing the magic of DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse to life at Lee’s Family Forum on December 17. In this a-MEOW-zing live stage show, Gabby and her cat friends set out on a colorful adventure, featuring favorite songs like “Hey Gabby” and “Sprinkle Party.” Fans can purchase any tickets for 30% off today until Monday, December 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT at this link.

-RAIN: A Beatles Christmas Tribute: Celebrate the holiday season with RAIN: A Beatles Christmas Tribute at Lee’s Family Forum on December 19. This nostalgic concert blends timeless Beatles hits with heartwarming Christmas classics, making it the perfect, festive evening for families, friends, and die-hard Beatles fans alike. Fans can purchase any tickets for 30% off today until Wednesday, December 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT at this link.

-Third Day featuring Zach Williams: Don’t miss the legendary Christian rock band Third Day, reuniting for their 30th Anniversary Tour at Lee’s Family Forum on April 16, joined by special guest Zach Williams. Tickets can be purchased for 25% off for fans who use the code “CHEER” at checkout now until Wednesday, December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT at this link.

-TOBYMAC Hits Deep 2026: Get ready to sing, dance, and be moved at TOBYMAC’s Hits Deep Tour 2026, coming to Lee’s Family Forum on February 14. Select tickets can be purchased for 25% by fans who use the code “CHEER” at checkout now until Wednesday, December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT at this link.

-Jack Jones Classic: Lee’s Family Forum hosts the Jack Jones Classic on December 13, featuring a full day of top-tier NCAA Division I basketball. Eight teams will face off in an electric, action-packed showcase, including our very own UNLV Runnin' Rebels. Fans can purchase one ticket and receive up to three additional tickets for no extra cost as part of the specialty “Me + 3” offer that is available today until Monday, December 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT at this link.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS

The Henderson Silver Knights are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. The Silver Knights are owned in part by Bill Foley and his family and operated by the Foley Entertainment Group. The Silver Knights play their home games at Lee’s Family Forum, a state-of-the-art arena in Henderson, NV. For the latest news and information on the Silver Knights visit hendersonsilverknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X and Instagram.

ABOUT LEE’S FAMILY FORUM

Lee’s Family Forum is a multi-purpose venue in Henderson, NV, just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, featuring a 5,567 fixed seating capacity for hockey and indoor football. A product of a public-private partnership between the City of Henderson and a group of investors led by Bill Foley, the arena opened in March 2022, was renamed in April 2024 and is operated by the Foley Entertainment Group. Lee’s Family Forum is the home of the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights, the Indoor Football League’s Vegas Knight Hawks, the Pro Volleyball Federation’s Vegas Thrill, the National Lacrosse League’s Las Vegas Desert Dogs, the Big West Basketball Championships, the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, the Craggy Range Sports Bar & Grill and The Saddlery team store. For the latest news and information on Lee’s Family Forum visit LeesFamilyForum.com and follow the arena on Facebook, X and Instagram.