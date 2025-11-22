Morning Skate Report: Nov. 22, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (10-4-6) take on the Anaheim Ducks (13-7-1) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Honda Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Braeden Bowman became the first Golden Knight in franchise history to record three goals through their first five career games.

Jack Eichel recorded three points (2G, 1A) on Thursday, the fourth time this season he’s recorded at least three points.

Ben Hutton scored in the second period and owns goals in back-to-back games for the second time in his career.

Akira Schmid helped Vegas pick up points for the seventh consecutive game while in net (5-0-2).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – One game away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Three points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Ivan Barbashev – Five games away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Kaedan Korczak – Three games away from 100 career games

Colton Sissons – Five goals away from 100 career goals

Shea Theodore – Five assists away from 300 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 27 points (10G, 17A)

Mitch Marner – 21 points (4G, 17A)

Ivan Barbashev – 17 points (7G, 10A)

Tomas Hertl – 17 points (8G, 9A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 16 points (11G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS

25.1 – The Golden Knights are tied for second in the league in the least amount of shots allowed at 25.1 per game.

27 – Akira Schmid ranks first in the league in goals allowed among goaltenders with at least 12 games played.

84 – Jack Eichel owns the fourth most shots on goal in the NHL (84).

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights extended their point streak to five games on Thursday in a, 4-1, win over the Utah Mammoth. Jack Eichel found the back of the net first for Vegas, picking up a rebound off a shot from Pavel Dorofeyev. Ben Hutton lit the lamp just 19 seconds later for goals in back-to-back games. Nate Schmidt cut the lead in half for Utah just three minutes after Hutton’s goal. With four minutes remaining in the middle frame, Braeden Bowman found Eichel with a long outlet pass for his second-period helper, and Eichel’s second tally of the frame. Eichel returned the favor less than a minute into the final period with a cross-ice pass in front of the net that Bowman finished with ease. Akira Schmid stopped all but one of Utah’s 26 shots.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Anaheim have met once this season, when Anaheim took a 4-3 overtime win on Nov. 8 at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights owned the first lead of the game behind a goal from Brett Howden but allowed three straight as Frank Vatrano (1G) and Leo Carlsson (2G) gave the Ducks a 3-1 lead heading into the final period. Pavel Dorofeyev found the net on the man-advantage, then Kaeden Korczak notched his first goal of the season to force overtime, but Jacob Trouba netted the winner less than a minute in to seal Anaheim’s 4-3 win.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Ducks are coming off a 3-2 loss on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators but have kept their strong start through November. Anaheim enters Saturday 7-4-0 in the month and 13-7-1 overall, good for first in the Pacific Division. Saturday’s matchup against Vegas is the fourth of a six-game homestand for the Ducks, where they have gone 2-1-0. Leo Carlsson has recorded 28 points (11G, 17A) through 21 games, leading Anaheim and tied for fifth in the NHL in points. Cutter Gauthier follows Carlsson at 24 points (12G, 12A), and Troy Terry is close behind with 23 points (6G, 17A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 13-7-1, 27 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 10-4-6, 26 points

Los Angeles Kings – 10-6-6, 26 pointsSeattle Kraken – 10-5-5, 25 points

San Jose Sharks – 10-8-3, 23 points

Edmonton Oilers – 9-9-5, 23 points

Vancouver Canucks – 9-11-2, 20 points

Calgary Flames – 6-13-3, 15 points}

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 372nd win in franchise history

- Improve the Golden Knights’ record against the Ducks to 28-7-2

- Give the Golden Knights an 13-4-1 record in Anaheim

KEYS TO THE GAME

Limit Second Chances: The Anaheim Ducks are fourth in the NHL in shots for per game (29.9) and first in rebound goals (9). After Vegas’ win in Utah, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy pointed to puck clearances after the initial shot as a key factor.

Offense from Defensemen: On the Golden Knights’ current five game point-streak, defensemen have found the back of the net in four of five outings. This, in addition to more efficient breakouts of pucks, has created more consistent pressure in the offensive zone, and limited the lulls in that end. Continuing to get the blueline up the ice and involved in creating chances will alleviate some of the five-on-five pressure in the offensive ice.