Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to Host Toy Drive on Toshiba Plaza, Tuesday, December 2

VEGAS (November 26, 2025) The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, November 26, that the organization will host its annual toy drive presented by Credit One Bank on Toshiba Plaza on Tuesday, December 2, before the team’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop between Vegas and Chicago is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

Fans are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys to Tuesday’s toy drive beginning at 5 p.m. PT. Significant others from the team and coaching staff will collect items until the start of the first period. Fans who donate items on Tuesday will receive a special poster, while supplies last.

All donations to the toy drive will benefit Clark County Family Services and Clark County Foster Care. Donation bins will also be available in the lobby at City National Arena beginning on December 1.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, follow the foundation on X and Instagram.