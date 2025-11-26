Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to Host Toy Drive on Toshiba Plaza, Tuesday, December 2

The Toy Drive is presented by Credit One Bank

Toy Drive
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (November 26, 2025) The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, November 26, that the organization will host its annual toy drive presented by Credit One Bank on Toshiba Plaza on Tuesday, December 2, before the team’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop between Vegas and Chicago is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

Fans are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys to Tuesday’s toy drive beginning at 5 p.m. PT. Significant others from the team and coaching staff will collect items until the start of the first period. Fans who donate items on Tuesday will receive a special poster, while supplies last.

All donations to the toy drive will benefit Clark County Family Services and Clark County Foster Care. Donation bins will also be available in the lobby at City National Arena beginning on December 1.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION
The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, follow the foundation on X and Instagram.

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 26, 2025

Foley Entertainment Group Announces Plans for Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday

Golden Knights Defeated by Mammoth, 5-1

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 24, 2025

Golden Knights Fall, 4-3, in Overtime Against the Ducks

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 22, 2025

Vegas Skates to 4-1 Win Over Utah 

Lawless: Storylines at the Quarter Mark of the Season

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 20, 2025

Power Play Elevates Vegas to 3-2 Win Over New York 

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 18, 2025

VGK, Southwest Gas Foundation Join Forces to Clean and Repair Books for Underserved Schools in Las Vegas

Vegas Falls, 3-2, in Overtime to Minnesota

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 16, 2025

Golden Knights Power Past Blues, 4-1

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 15, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights to Host NHL Learn to Play in Big Sky, Montana

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Hockey Fights Cancer Knight on Tuesday, November 18