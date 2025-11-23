Golden Knights Fall, 4-3, in Overtime Against the Ducks

The Vegas Golden Knights (10-4-7) lost to the Anaheim Ducks (14-7-1), 4-3, in overtime on Saturday at Honda Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Shea Theodore put Vegas on the board first with an early goal 3:25 into the opening frame. Jack Eichel sent the puck to Theodore on the blueline, and he fired the puck past Lukas Dostal. One minute later, Braeden Bowman scooped up a loose puck in front of the net from Ivan Barbashev and scored his third goal in as many games to extend the Golden Knights’ advantage to 2-0. Jackson LaCombe cut Vegas’ lead in half with a goal 7:43 into the period before Olen Zellweger tied the game at two less than a minute later. On a late power play, Eichel sent a shot to the crease, and Tomas Hertl deflected the puck into the goal to put Vegas back on top heading into the second period. With six minutes remaining in the middle frame, Troy Terry tied the game 3-3 once again for the Ducks. Neither team lit the lamp in the final period, so the contest was sent to overtime. With one minute remaining in the extra period, Cutter Gauthier sealed the 4-3 victory for the Ducks.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights conclude their three-game road trip against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Monday, with puck drop set for 6 p.m. PT. Watch the game on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.