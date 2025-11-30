Lindbom Records First-Career Win in 4-3 Victory Over Sharks

The Vegas Golden Knights (11-6-8) beat the San Jose Sharks (12-11-3), 4-3, on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Sharks got on the board first with a goal from Will Smith at 7:34 of the opening period. With four minutes remaining in the first, Tomas Hertl evened the score with a goal from the slot. Pavel Dorofeyev and Ben Hutton picked up assists on the play. At 5:36 of the second period, Colton Sissons netted his first goal of the season off a rebound from Keegan Kolesar. Less than two minutes later, Mitch Marner buried a wrap-around goal to extend Vegas’ lead 3-1. With 5:22 remaining in the second, Hertl deflected the puck into the net off a feed from Marner on the power play to give the Golden Knights a three-goal lead. Will Smith responded two minutes later with a goal for San Jose to cut Vegas’ lead in half. William Eklund then made it a one-goal game with 25 seconds remaining in the second period. The Golden Knights held off the Sharks in the final frame to secure a 4-3 victory, with Carl Lindbom stopping 18 out of 21 shots to earn his first NHL win.

TOP PREFORMERS

Carl Lindbom: Lindbom recorded his first-career NHL win.

Tomas Hertl: Against his former team, Hertl recorded his first multi-goal game of the season.

Mitch Marner: Marner scored a goal and picked up an assist to boost his point total to 25 (5G, 20A)

Colton Sissons: Sissons registered his first goal of the season.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Mitch Marner has notched 20 assists this season to become the fastest Vegas skater to reach the mark to begin their career with the club (25 GP).

Mark Stone extended his personal point streak to nine games, recording 16 points (4G, 12A) on the year.

Tomas Hertl now owns six points (3G, 3A) in his five career games against his former club.

The Golden Knights have picked up six out of eight possible points (2-0-2) in the second game of a back-to-back this year.

ATTENDANCE: 17,919

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will close out the homestand with their first meeting of the season against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Stream all the action on ESPN+ and Hulu, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.