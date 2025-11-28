Vegas Golden Knights to Host Patient From Make-A-Wish Foundation

VEGAS (November 28, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 28, that the organization will be hosting a wish kid from the Make-A-Wish San Diego Chapter on Monday, Dec. 1 and Tuesday, Dec. 2. Evan, who is 18-years-old and lives in San Diego, California, will have his Wish fulfilled by spending two days with the Golden Knights, his favorite hockey team.

Evan will spend Monday with the team at City National Arena for practice, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. PT. Following practice, Evan will join the team in the locker room to meet players and experience a day as a Golden Knight. On Tuesday, Evan will be in attendance at T-Mobile Arena when the Golden Knights host the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop between Vegas and Chicago is set for 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday night. As part of Evan’s Wish being fulfilled with Vegas, he will walk onto the ice with the Golden Knights during team-introductions just moments before they face the Blackhawks.

Make-A-Wish Nevada has partnered with the Golden Knights to help support Evan’s Wish. Media is invited to cover select portions of Evan’s time with the Golden Knights on Monday and Tuesday. Media interested in covering Evan’s experience must RSVP with [email protected] for access and further information.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH® NEVADA

Make-A-Wish® Nevada creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, empowering them with hope and strength. Established in 1982, Make-A-Wish® Nevada was originally split into Northern and Southern Nevada in 1996 but reunified as one chapter in 2024 to better serve the entire state. Over the years, more than 3,000 wishes have been granted to children across Nevada. Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, Make-A-Wish® Nevada is part of a national network that has collectively granted more than 390,000 wishes through its 57 chapters across the U.S. For more information, visit wish.org/nv.