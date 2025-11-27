Golden Knights Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Shootout Loss to the Senators

The Vegas Golden Knights (10-5-8) were fell in a shootout, 4-3, to the Ottawa Senators (12-7-4) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Shane Pinto tallied the first goal on Ottawa’s opening shot of the game 51 seconds into the first period. Jake Sanderson added to the Senator’s score with a power-play goal with 6:56 remaining in the opening frame. Just under four minutes later, Brett Howden found the back of the net to get the Golden Knights on the board. Shea Theodore started the play in Vegas’ end, throwing a stretch pass down to Mitch Marner who held the blueline for Howden to enter the zone where he flipped a backhand to beat Linus Ullmark. Ottawa responded with their third goal of the period, scored by Drake Batherson, with 17 seconds remaining in the first period. Jack Eichel cut the Senators lead to one with the only goal of the middle frame, two minutes in. Ivan Barbashev found Eichel below the goal line to guide the puck into a wide-open-net behind Ullmark. Braeden Bowman picked up the secondary assist on the play, extending his point streak to five games. At 6:40 into the third period, Mark Stone evened the score at three with a power-play goal that deflected off of Tim Stützle’s skate. The remaining 13 minutes showed no goals, sending the game to overtime and eventually a shootout where Pinto recorded the shootout winner to give Ottawa the 4-3 win.

ATTENDANCE: 17,791

LOOKING AHEAD

Following Thanksgiving Day, the Golden Knights continue their homestand with an afternoon game against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 1 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.