Golden Knights Drop 4-1 Contest Against Canadiens

The Vegas Golden Knights (10-6-8) were defeated by the Montreal Canadiens (13-7-3), 4-1, on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Montreal got the scoring started with 5:30 remaining in the first period, as Zachary Bolduc cashed in on a delayed penalty for a 1-0 lead. Cole Caufield doubled the Canadiens’ advantage early in the middle frame, finishing off a feed from Bolduc. Just over three minutes into the final period, Jake Evans stretched the Montreal lead to three. The Golden Knights answered late in the third when Mark Stone received a pass from Mitch Marner and beat Samuel Montembeault with a double move in front of the net. Juraj Slafkovsky sealed Montreal’s 4-1 lead shortly after on an empty-netter.

ATTENDANCE: 17,739

LOOKING AHEAD

Vegas’ homestand continues Saturday for the second of a back-to-back at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights will host the San Jose Sharks, with puck drop slated for 7 p.m. Catch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.