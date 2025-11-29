Golden Knights Drop 4-1 Contest Against Canadiens

Vegas looks to Saturday as they host the San Jose Sharks

BWW Recap-Template 11.28
By Kevin Kelly

The Vegas Golden Knights (10-6-8) were defeated by the Montreal Canadiens (13-7-3), 4-1, on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Montreal got the scoring started with 5:30 remaining in the first period, as Zachary Bolduc cashed in on a delayed penalty for a 1-0 lead. Cole Caufield doubled the Canadiens’ advantage early in the middle frame, finishing off a feed from Bolduc. Just over three minutes into the final period, Jake Evans stretched the Montreal lead to three. The Golden Knights answered late in the third when Mark Stone received a pass from Mitch Marner and beat Samuel Montembeault with a double move in front of the net. Juraj Slafkovsky sealed Montreal’s 4-1 lead shortly after on an empty-netter.

ATTENDANCE: 17,739

LOOKING AHEAD
Vegas’ homestand continues Saturday for the second of a back-to-back at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights will host the San Jose Sharks, with puck drop slated for 7 p.m. Catch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights to Host Patient From Make-A-Wish Foundation

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 28, 2025

Golden Knights Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Shootout Loss to the Senators

Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to Host Toy Drive on Toshiba Plaza, Tuesday, December 2

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 26, 2025

Foley Entertainment Group Announces Plans for Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday

Golden Knights Defeated by Mammoth, 5-1

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 24, 2025

Golden Knights Fall, 4-3, in Overtime Against the Ducks

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 22, 2025

Vegas Skates to 4-1 Win Over Utah 

Lawless: Storylines at the Quarter Mark of the Season

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 20, 2025

Power Play Elevates Vegas to 3-2 Win Over New York 

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 18, 2025

VGK, Southwest Gas Foundation Join Forces to Clean and Repair Books for Underserved Schools in Las Vegas

Vegas Falls, 3-2, in Overtime to Minnesota

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 16, 2025