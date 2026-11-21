Foley Entertainment Group announced today, November 21, a schedule of events, retail plans and other special offers for Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday to kick off the holiday shopping season. New merchandise, exclusive discounts and gifts with purchase will be featured throughout Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights retail stores and on vegasteamstore.com, along with special ticket offers.

Gold Friday

Beginning on Friday, Nov. 27 and concluding on Monday, Nov. 30, the Golden Knights will have special ticket offers available for fans:

Flash Sale starting at at 12 a.m. PT for all remaining Golden Knights regular-season home games, with lower bowl seats starting at $150 per seat, mezzanine at $80 per seat, and upper bowl at $60 per seat.

starting at at 12 a.m. PT for all remaining Golden Knights regular-season home games, with lower bowl seats starting at $150 per seat, mezzanine at $80 per seat, and upper bowl at $60 per seat. **New Year's Eve Suite Offer**: All-inclusive suite tickets for the Golden Knights' Dec. 31 home game will be available for $503.

Gold Friday shopping at The Arsenal at City National Arena begins on Nov. 27. The Arsenal will also be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29. From Friday through Monday, November 30, fans will receive 10% off VGK Authentics at The Arsenal, in addition to limited pricing on VGK Authentics at The Arsenal and online at vegasteamstore.com. The additional 10% discount is available only at The Arsenal.

On Friday, Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, The Arsenal will feature Gold Friday door-buster deals, including select men's and women's hoodies for $35, a select youth hoodie for $30, select youth short-sleeve tees for $15, select men's and women's beanies for $15, a Season X scarf for $20, a water bottle for $7 and a Locals Collection tote bag for $5. Fans who spend $150 or more at The Arsenal on Friday will be entered for a chance to win a meet-and-greet with a VGK player.

Made for the city that made us, the Golden Knights Season X Locals Collection retail line is now available exclusively inside The Arsenal at City National Arena. Throughout the weekend, fans at The Arsenal can spin the wheel for special offers and receive a gift with purchase.

Fans are also invited to watch the Golden Knights face the San Jose Sharks at MacKenzie River Pizza at City National Arena. Beginning at 1 p.m. PT, fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes including Hometown Remix gear and tickets to an upcoming Golden Knights game.

On Friday, LosVGK will host Cascaritas, a youth ball hockey event, outside City National Arena from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT.

Also on Gold Friday, the Henderson Silver Knights will host the team's first-ever Marvel Knight presented by NV Energy Powershift. Henderson will face the Abbotsford Canucks at 1 p.m. at Lee's Family Forum. The first 2,500 fans will receive a Dr. Doom Power Pendant. Fans who purchase tickets through this link will get a limited edition HSK x Marvel collaboration hat, while supplies last.

Silver Knights players will wear Marvel-themed jerseys that will be up for auction at this link or by texting HSKMarvel to 76278. The jersey auction will open on Friday, Nov. 27 at 11:45 a.m. PT and will conclude at 3 p.m. PT that same day. Jerseys will be signed and available at a later date for pickup at City National Arena. Proceeds will benefit the HSK Foundation and its charitable initiatives in the surrounding Henderson area.

Silver Saturday

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 31, the Henderson Silver Knights will have two holiday offers available for fans:

Holiday Flex Plan: Fans can redeem vouchers for any remaining home game through the end of the regular season. Fans who purchase a 20- or 30-voucher pack will receive an ugly sweater, while supplies last. Tickets are available at this link.

Fans can redeem vouchers for any remaining home game through the end of the regular season. Fans who purchase a 20- or 30-voucher pack will receive an ugly sweater, while supplies last. Tickets are available at this link. **Holiday Suite Offer**: A suite package that includes a holiday-themed prix fixe menu.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, The Arsenal will feature Silver Saturday door-buster deals all day, including buy one, get one free on all Silver Knights products, a Silver Knights denim jacket for $70, a Silver Knights beach towel for $25 and Silver Knights wine glasses for $5. Fans who spend $150 or more at The Arsenal on Saturday, Nov. 28 or Sunday, Nov. 29 will be entered for a chance to win a suite to an HSK game.

Medieval Monday

The Flash Sale and New Year's Eve Suite Offer conclude on Medieval Monday, Nov. 30.

Fans can also take advantage of a new KnightTime+ offer beginning Friday, Nov. 27. KnightTime+ will be available for $45.99 for the remainder of the season, exclusively online.