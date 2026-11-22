The Golden Knights (14-6-5) defeated the Winnipeg Jets (11-9-4) 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday at Canada Life Centre to extend their road win streak to four games.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Winnipeg was first to get on the board when Adam Lowry put one past Carter Hart just 29 seconds into the first period. Vegas quickly tied it 1-1 when Jack Eichel won the faceoff with a quick backhand, and the puck landed to Brett Howden as he rifled it home past Stuart Skinner. Just 1:27 later, Mitch Marner tallied another one for Vegas when Trevor Connelly picked up the puck at the blue line and drew two defenders, which opened up a lane down the middle. Marner caught his own rebound and took the lead for Vegas, 2-1. With one minute left in the period, Viggo Bjorck scored one for the Jets to even the game once again, 2-2.

Halfway through the middle frame, the Golden Knights seized the lead on the power play when Eichel found Mark Stone wide open and his pass traveled across the face of the net into traffic. Tomas Hertl caught the rebound and buried it past Skinner to take the 3-2 lead. Nearly five minutes later, Winnipeg tied it once again when Mark Scheifele scored after finding a loose puck, ending the second frame 3-3.

Four minutes into the final frame, the Jets took the lead 4-3 after Kyle Connor scored past Hart. However, with less than 4 minutes remaining, Hertl grabbed a ricocheted puck off the boards and spotted Ivan Barbashev wide open in the high slot for a snipe past Skinner to tie the match for the fourth time at 4-4. After a scoreless overtime, Vegas sealed the win in the shootout with William Karlsson tallying the lone goal.