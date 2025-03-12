Golden Knights Fall in Overtime, 3-2, to Pittsburgh

The Vegas Golden Knights (38-19-7) fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins (26-31-10), 3-2, in overtime on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Sidney Crosby scored the lone goal of the first period on the power play with two minutes left in the frame. Crosby scored his second of night three minutes into the second period to put Pittsburgh up by two. From the top of the circle, Pavel Dorofeyev cut the Penguins' lead in half with his 11th power-play goal of the season. With an assist on the goal, Jack Eichel tied William Karlsson for most points in a single season in franchise history (78). With six seconds left in the game, Noah Hanifin tied it at two to send the teams to overtime. Erik Karlsson scored the game-winning goal for the Penguins 49 seconds into overtime.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets for the final time this season on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT at Nationwide Arena. Catch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.