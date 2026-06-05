Golden Knights Fall 4-3 in Overtime to Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights came up short, 4-3, in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday at Lenovo Center. The series is tied, 1-1.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Brett Howden gave the Golden Knights the first lead of the game, beating Frederik Andersen glove side after Mitch Marner’s high-flip breakout pass sent him in alone on a breakaway with 6:27 remaining in the opening period. Vegas doubled their advantage at 7:23 of the middle frame when Howden netted his second goal of the game. Ivan Barbashev fed Howden at the blue line with speed, and he went around the Carolina defenseman before slipping it past Andersen to put the Golden Knights up, 2-0. Logan Stankoven scored with 9:40 remaining in the final frame to cut Vegas’ lead to one. Just under three minutes later, Mark Jankowski found the net to even the game at two, before Jordan Staal added a power-play goal with 4:35 remaining in the game to give the Hurricanes the 3-2 lead. Vegas drew even again with 1:21 left when Mark Stone chipped home a rebound from in tight on Marner’s shot to force overtime. In the extra frame, Seth Jarvis scored the game winner on the power play just under four minutes in, to give Carolina the 4-3 win.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3, OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Saturday, June 6, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 4: Tuesday, June 9, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 5: Thursday, June 11, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, June 14, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 17, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head home for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final as they host the Carolina Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Tune into the Pregame Show on The Spot-Vegas 34 or KnightTime+ at 4:00 p.m., then catch all the action on ABC. Listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460. After the game, tune into The Spot-Vegas 34 or KnightTime+ for the Postgame Show.