Golden Knights Drop Game 4 Against Hurricanes, 5-3

The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-3, after a multi-goal comeback fell short in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. The series is tied, 2-2.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Hurricanes jumped out to an early lead as Logan Stankoven put home a rebound just over a minute into the game, then Jackson Blake doubled Carolina’s lead at 3:28 of the opening frame. Mark Stone put the Golden Knights on the board at 7:22 of the first, faking a slapshot before tucking it past Brandon Bussi on a breakaway after he was sprung by a stretch pass from Shea Theodore. Jordan Staal restored Carolina’s two-goal lead with 7:12 left in the frame, scoring on the power play to make it 3-1. The Golden Knights got back within one when William Karlsson buried Rasmus Andersson’s dish from behind the net with a one-timer in the slot at 4:22 of the second period. Brett Howden followed up with his 14th tally of the postseason just under three minutes remaining in the frame to tie the game, 3-3, ripping a toe-drag wrist shot past Bussi on the rush. The Hurricanes retook the lead for good at 6:32 of the third period as Staal scored on a broken play in front of the net. Nikolaj Ehlers sealed the 5-3 win for Carolina with a late empty netter in the final minutes.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3, OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4, 2OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes 5, Vegas Golden Knights | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 5: Thursday, June 11, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

Game 6: Sunday, June 14, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 17, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

ATTENDANCE: 18,339

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head back to Carolina for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, with puck drop set for 5:00 p.m. PT. Tune into the Pregame Show on The Spot-Vegas 34 or KnightTime+ at 4:00 p.m. PT, then catch all the action on ABC. Listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460. After the game, tune into Spot-Vegas 34 or KnightTime+ for the Postgame Show.