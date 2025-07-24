Vegas Golden Knights High School Hockey League to Conclude Inaugural Season on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26

VEGAS (July 24, 2025): The Vegas Golden Knights High School Hockey League will conclude its inaugural season with championship games on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26. The newest addition to the Las Vegas youth hockey landscape officially began play on Sunday, April 27 and featured a total of 16 co-ed teams, eight in the league’s Major Division and eight in the Minor Division.

The VGK High School Hockey League included up to 320 players representing the specific area they live in Las Vegas. Throughout the season, games were played at City National Arena, America First Center, and Hylo Park Arena.

“Our community as a whole should be extremely proud following the inaugural season of the VGK High School Hockey League,” said Darren Eliot, Senior VP of Hockey Programming and Facility Operations. “The energy we witnessed, both in the competition on the ice as well as the support off the ice, proves how much Vegas has advanced as a hockey market since the Golden Knights arrived in 2017. High schoolers throughout our town will continue to benefit with this league as hockey continues to grow locally.”

On Friday, Red Rock (Summerlin South) will host the Shadow Mountain Ravens (Summerlin) in the Minor Division’s championship game. Puck drop between Red Rock and the Shadow Mountain Ravens is set for 6:30 p.m. PT at City National Arena.

In the Major Division, the Black Mountain Miners (North Henderson) will host the Redhawks (Enterprise/Anthem) on Saturday night at City National Arena. The two teams will face off in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday. Carnell Johnson will deliver the national anthem ahead of Saturday’s championship game at City National Arena.

For more information on the VGK High School Hockey League, fans can visit americafirstcenter.com.

