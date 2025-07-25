VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Ben Hemmerling

20 questions with VGK prospect Ben Hemmerling

__Hemmerling072525
By Gordon Weigers
VegasGoldenKnights.com

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Ben Hemmerling attended his fourth Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction this summer and took on a leadership role in the group. His journey from the 2022 NHL Draft when he was selected by Vegas in the sixth round led him to his first taste of professional hockey last season as he suited up in 17 games for the Henderson Silver Knights. The Alberta native notched two points (1G, 1A) with Henderson last season and is poised to make an impact on the organization in 2025-26. Hemmerling caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp to give his answers to this questionnaire.

Who were you most excited to see at camp?
Kai Uchacz, my roommate

Who is a current Golden Knight you admire?
Probably Jack Eichel

Favorite thing about the VGK organization?
The fans

Favorite thing about Las Vegas?
Probably just the vibe of the city

Favorite way to beat the heat?
The pool

Build your perfect steakhouse meal with an appetizer, entree, side, and dessert.
Appetizer: Probably a sushi roll of some sort
Entrée: Filet
Side: Mashed potatoes
Dessert: Cheesecake

Favorite social media platform?
Instagram

Favorite sport besides hockey?
Golf

Describe your favorite goal you scored last season.
I mean, I only scored one. So, my first goal in the AHL.

What was your first hockey stick?
I don't know my first one, but my favorite one is the Easton Mako. The white one.

Describe your tape job.
It's pretty basic. Just a sock, toe to heel, and white tape.

What piece of equipment have you had the longest?
Probably my shin pads. My dad gives me some heat for them. They’re old, but I like them.

What fruit or vegetable do you think you can throw the farthest?
Probably an orange

Who is your Mario Kart character?
Toad

When did you get your first phone?
14 years old

What year would someone have to be born in to be considered old?
I’d say like 1998

What’s your favorite animal?
A dog

News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights High School Hockey League to Conclude Inaugural Season on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26

Vegas Golden Knights to Host 2025 VGK Golf Classic on Monday, September 15

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Lucas Van Vliet

Vegas Golden Knights and VGK Foundation Announce Back-To-School Initiatives

Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Named to Canada's Staff for 2026 Olympic Winter Games

VGK Road Trip Blog: July 15-17, 2025

NHL Announces 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule for Vegas Golden Knights

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Trent Swick

VGK Road Trip Blog: July 11-13, 2025

Golden Knights Continue Community Initiatives with Summer Ball Hockey Clinics

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Trevor Connelly

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Lukas Cormier to One-Year Contract

Vegas Golden Knights Agree to Terms with Cole Schwindt, Jonas Rondbjerg and Raphael Lavoie on One-Year Contracts

Alex Weiermair Development Camp Blog: July 3, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions | July 2, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Forward Mitch Marner from Toronto Maple Leafs

Alex Weiermair Development Camp Blog: June 30, 2025