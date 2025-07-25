VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Ben Hemmerling

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Ben Hemmerling attended his fourth Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction this summer and took on a leadership role in the group. His journey from the 2022 NHL Draft when he was selected by Vegas in the sixth round led him to his first taste of professional hockey last season as he suited up in 17 games for the Henderson Silver Knights. The Alberta native notched two points (1G, 1A) with Henderson last season and is poised to make an impact on the organization in 2025-26. Hemmerling caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp to give his answers to this questionnaire.

Who were you most excited to see at camp?

Kai Uchacz, my roommate

Who is a current Golden Knight you admire?

Probably Jack Eichel

Favorite thing about the VGK organization?

The fans

Favorite thing about Las Vegas?

Probably just the vibe of the city

Favorite way to beat the heat?

The pool

Build your perfect steakhouse meal with an appetizer, entree, side, and dessert.

Appetizer: Probably a sushi roll of some sort

Entrée: Filet

Side: Mashed potatoes

Dessert: Cheesecake

Favorite social media platform?

Instagram

Favorite sport besides hockey?

Golf

Describe your favorite goal you scored last season.

I mean, I only scored one. So, my first goal in the AHL.

What was your first hockey stick?

I don't know my first one, but my favorite one is the Easton Mako. The white one.

Describe your tape job.

It's pretty basic. Just a sock, toe to heel, and white tape.

What piece of equipment have you had the longest?

Probably my shin pads. My dad gives me some heat for them. They’re old, but I like them.

What fruit or vegetable do you think you can throw the farthest?

Probably an orange

Who is your Mario Kart character?

Toad

When did you get your first phone?

14 years old

What year would someone have to be born in to be considered old?

I’d say like 1998

What’s your favorite animal?

A dog