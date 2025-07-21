Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Named to Canada's Staff for 2026 Olympic Winter Games

VEGAS (July 21, 2025): Hockey Canada announced today, July 21, that Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy has been named to Canada’s staff for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Cassidy will be one of four assistant coaches for Canada’s Men’s Olympic Team working alongside Jon Cooper, head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Cassidy joins Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel who was one of the first six players named to USA’s preliminary roster for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games in February.

Cassidy served as an assistant coach at the 2025 4Nations Face-Off in February and helped his country win the tournament as Canada topped the United States in the championship game with a 3-2 victory in overtime. 2026 marks the first time in Cassidy’s coaching career that he will make an appearance at the Olympic Winter Games.

The native of Ottawa, Ontario owns an overall record of 438-228-80 as a head coach in the NHL, to go with an additional 62 victories in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Golden Knights have qualified for the postseason in each of their three seasons with Cassidy behind the bench and have won the Pacific Division twice (2022-23, 2024-25) under his leadership. Cassidy has led Vegas to their best two regular seasons in franchise history, when they earned 111 points during his first year with the Golden Knights in 2022-23, and 110 points last season. Cassidy earned his name on the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career on June 13, 2023.

Cassidy, 60, was named the third head coach in franchise history of the Golden Knights on June 14, 2022. Prior to his time leading Vegas, Cassidy spent six seasons as head coach of the Boston Bruins and two seasons as head coach of the Washington Capitals. Cassidy won the Jack Adams Award with the Bruins following the 2019-20 season.

