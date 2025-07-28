Chance Honored with the 2025 NHL Mascot Community Award

VEGAS (July 28, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 28, that Chance has been honored with the 2025 NHL Mascot Community Award at the 2025 NHL Mascot Conference in Seattle, Washington.

Awarded annually, the NHL Mascot Community Award is given to the mascot who went above and beyond in their community during the previous NHL season. Factors taken into account for voting include Community Involvement, the Variety of Community Appearances, Community Impact, School Shows, Charitable Efforts, Donations, and appearance numbers. Mascot performers must submit a video highlighting their efforts to be considered for this honor.

During the 2024-25 season, Chance made over 300 appearances throughout The Realm, with 75 school appearances, including during Teacher Appreciation Week and Nevada Reading Week. Chance also visited the community during hospital visits, 12 Knights of Giving, a playground build, “A Golden Knight” Gala, the opening of Vegas Born Bar & Grill, and local watch parties. Outside of Las Vegas, Chance took part in the annual VGK Road Trip, three visits to Arizona, and a trip to Mexico as part of the organization’s LosVGK initiative.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

