VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Kai Uchacz

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Kai Uchacz was among those who participated in Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction at City National Arena this summer. The forward completed his first professional season with the Henderson Silver Knights where he tallied 30 points (15G, 15A) in 68 games during the 2024-25 season. Uchacz recently inked a two-year, entry-level contract in March 2025. Before joining the Golden Knights organization, Uchacz played for the Red Deer Rebels for three seasons where he finished with 199 points (106G, 93A) and served as captain throughout the 2023-24 season. Uchacz caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp for this new prospect questionnaire.

Who were you most excited to see at camp?

It's tough to choose one, but Braeden Bowman and Ben Hemmerling. I spend a lot of time with those guys.

Who is a current Golden Knight do you admire?

That's a good question. Jack Eichel, tough one not to like.

What's your favorite thing about the VGK organization?

Just how high class it is. Great organization.

What's your favorite thing about Las Vegas?*

I'd say the weather and the heat.

What's your favorite way to beat the heat?

Jump in the pool.

Build your perfect steakhouse meal with an appetizer, entree, side, and dessert.

Appetizer: Fried pickles

Entrée: Filet mignon steak

Sides: Twice baked potato and a Caesar salad

Dessert: Crème Brûlée

What's your favorite social media platform?

I use Instagram the most.

What's your favorite sport besides hockey?

Baseball or golf.

Describe your favorite goal you scored last season.

There’s a goal against the San Jose [Barracuda] where I was able to beat a guy in a race off the wall, and I cut in below the circle and just picked a corner right up the stairs on the goalie, so short side.

What was your first hockey stick?

It was a two-piece aluminum stick. I don't even remember what it was, but it had a plug in the bottom for a two-piece aluminum stick.

Describe your tape job.

Pretty standard. White tape on the top with a little bit of a knob. Then I tape my blade and my stick, heel to toe full, both from the heel all the way to the top.

What piece of equipment have you had the longest?

My elbow pads, probably.

What fruit or vegetable do you think you could throw the farthest?

I'm going to go with an orange.

Who is your Mario Kart character?

Bowser.

When did you get your first phone?

Around grade seven.

What year would someone have to be born in to be considered old?

I’d say the 1960s.

What's your favorite animal?

Dog.