Vegas Golden Knights and VGK Foundation Support Summerlin South Little League at the Little League World Series

VEGAS (August 12, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights and VGK Foundation announced today, August 12, their support for the team representing Summerlin South Little League in their pursuit to win the 2025 Little League World Series.

Summerlin South punched its ticket to Williamsport, Penn., after defeating Utah 6-3 in the Mountain Region final on August 8, and is set to face Clarendon Hills of Illinois on Wednesday, August 13. Summerlin South is the third team in three years to represent Nevada and have a chance to capture the Little League World Series title.

The VGK Foundation will donate a minimum of $5,000 to the team and will then donate $100 for every season ticket sold (up to an additional $5,000) beginning today, August 12, through Friday, August 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, including during the 25-Hour Open House.

