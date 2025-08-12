Vegas Golden Knights and VGK Foundation Support Summerlin South Little League at the Little League World Series

Summerlin South Little League opens tournament Wednesday in Williamsport

___LLWS081225
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (August 12, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights and VGK Foundation announced today, August 12, their support for the team representing Summerlin South Little League in their pursuit to win the 2025 Little League World Series.

Summerlin South punched its ticket to Williamsport, Penn., after defeating Utah 6-3 in the Mountain Region final on August 8, and is set to face Clarendon Hills of Illinois on Wednesday, August 13. Summerlin South is the third team in three years to represent Nevada and have a chance to capture the Little League World Series title.

The VGK Foundation will donate a minimum of $5,000 to the team and will then donate $100 for every season ticket sold (up to an additional $5,000) beginning today, August 12, through Friday, August 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, including during the 25-Hour Open House.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

News Feed

Lawless: Smith Eyeing 1,000th NHL Game in 2025-26 Season

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Abram Wiebe

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Viliam Kmec

Vegas Golden Knights To Host 25-Hour Open House at T-Mobile Arena Beginning on Thursday, August 14 at 12 p.m. PT

VGK Foundation to Donate $20,000 In Gas on Sunday, August 10 at Smith's

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Kai Uchacz

Inaugural VGK High School Hockey League Season Creates New Bonds at Local Rinks for Vegas Families

Lawless: Eichel Uses Platform to Support Best Buddies, Inspire Young Hockey Players

Chance Honored with the 2025 NHL Mascot Community Award

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Ben Hemmerling

Vegas Golden Knights High School Hockey League to Conclude Inaugural Season on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26

Vegas Golden Knights to Host 2025 VGK Golf Classic on Monday, September 15

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Lucas Van Vliet

Vegas Golden Knights and VGK Foundation Announce Back-To-School Initiatives

Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Named to Canada's Staff for 2026 Olympic Winter Games

VGK Road Trip Blog: July 15-17, 2025

NHL Announces 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule for Vegas Golden Knights

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Trent Swick