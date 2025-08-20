VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Alexander Weiermair

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Alexander Weiermair took part in his first Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction this summer. Weiermair was most recently selected in the sixth-round (186th overall) by the Golden Knights in the 2025 NHL Draft. The forward spent the 2024-25 season in the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks where he recorded 46 points (21G, 25A) in 41 games. Weiermair caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp for this new prospect questionnaire.

Who were you most excited to see at camp?

Biased answer, my teammate, Carter Sotheran.

Who is a current Golden Knight you admire?

Mark Stone.

What is your favorite thing about the VGK organization?

I think just how they treat their players, and they're always striving to win every day.

What's your favorite thing about Las Vegas?

The weather. It’s always sunny.

What's your favorite way to beat the heat?

A pool.

Build your perfect steakhouse meal with an appetizer, entree, side, and dessert.

Appetizer: Caesar salad

Entrée: 40 oz. Tomahawk steak

Sides: Broccoli and mashed potaotes

Dessert: No dessert

Favorite social media platform?

Probably Instagram.

What's your favorite sport besides hockey?

Skiing.

Describe your favorite goal you scored last season.

Game seven, breakaway, which was nice.

What was your first hockey stick?

Must have been a wooden Sherwood or something.

Describe your tape job.

I go toe to heel, white tape, probably full sock.

What piece of equipment have you had the longest?

My elbow pads probably.

What fruit or vegetable do you think you could throw the farthest?

Maybe an orange. It has a little weight, but it's dense.

Who was your Mario Kart character?

Unfortunately, I never played Mario Kart.

When did you get your first phone?

I think when I was maybe 12 years old.

What year would someone have to be born in to be considered old?

1969.

What's your favorite animal?

A hawk because of the Portland Winterhawks.