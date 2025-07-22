VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Lucas Van Vliet

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Lucas Van Vliet came to VGK Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction for the second time this summer. Van Vliet was drafted by the Golden Knights in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Draft and spent last season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL. The Livonia, Mich. native posted 49 points (22G, 27A) in 56 games and is slated to play at St. Thomas University in the fall. Van Vliet caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp for this new prospect questionnaire.
Who were you most excited to see at camp?
Trevor Connelly
Who is a current Golden Knight you admire?
Pavel Dorofeyev
Favorite thing about the VGK organization?
The fans
Favorite thing about Las Vegas?
Probably golf
Favorite way to beat the heat?
Pool
Build your perfect steakhouse meal with an appetizer, entree, side, and dessert
Appetizer: Chips and queso
Entrée: Filet
Side: Broccoli
Dessert: Oreo ice cream
Favorite social media platform?
Instagram
Favorite sport besides hockey?
Golf
Describe your favorite goal you scored last season?
Probably my highlight reel versus the Madison Capitals
What was your first hockey stick?
It was like a wooden 120 flex stick
Describe your tape job
Just a basic sock, toe to heel with some puck marks
What piece of equipment have you had the longest?
My shin pads
What fruit or vegetable do you think you could throw the farthest?
An apple
Who is your Mario Kart character?
Bowser
When did you get your first cell phone?13 years old
What year would someone have to be born in to be considered old?
1976
What’s your favorite animal?Pandas