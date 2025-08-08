VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Abram Wiebe

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Abram Wiebe participated in his fourth Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction at City National Arena this summer. The defenseman has played the last two seasons at the University of North Dakota, recording 34 points (5G, 29A) in 78 games played. Prior to attending North Dakota, Wiebe was drafted in the seventh round (209th overall) by the Golden Knights in 2022 NHL Draft. Wiebe caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp for this new prospect questionnaire.

Who were you most excited to see at camp?

Jackson Hallum and Jordan Gustafson.

Who is a current Golden Knight you admire?

Shea Theodore.

Favorite thing about the VGK organization?

I think just the fans and the place itself.

Favorite thing about Las Vegas?

I'd say T-Mobile Arena for the fans and the energy.

Favorite way to beat the heat?

I'll stay in the shade.

Build your perfect steakhouse meal with an appetizer, entree, side, and dessert.

Appetizer: Green beans

Entrée: Steak

Side: Mashed potatoes and gravy

Dessert: Tiramisu

(With a Coke to drink)

Favorite social media platform?

Instagram.

Favorite sport besides hockey?

Basketball because my dad played basketball.

Describe your favorite goal you scored last season.

I scored my first goal at the Ralph [Engelstad Arena] against Boston University.

What was your first hockey stick?

It had to have been a really old Warrior.

Describe your tape job.

It's a full heel black tape. Thick black tape and I go no knob.

What piece of equipment have you had the longest?

My elbow pads.

What fruit or vegetable do you think you could throw the farthest?

An apple.

Who was your Mario Kart character?

Luigi.

When did you get your first phone?

Probably at like 15 years old.

What year would someone have to be born in to be considered old?

Like 2002.

What's your favorite animal?

A dog.