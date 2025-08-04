VGK Foundation to Donate $20,000 In Gas on Sunday, August 10 At Smith's

Cars will receive $50 in gas at the Smith's on W Skye Canyon Park Dr. starting at 8 a.m. PT

GasUp_zk_2024-04-17_059
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (August 4, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 4, details of their efforts to give away $20,000 of gas from the VGK Foundation at Smith’s (9710 W Skye Canyon Park Dr.) on Sunday, Aug. 10. The gas donation event is part of the team’s Back-to-School Initiatives as the Clark County School District welcomes teachers and students back for the 2025-26 school year.

Beginning at 8 a.m. PT on Sunday, cars at the Smith’s on W Skye Canyon Park Dr. will receive $50 of free gasoline until a total of $20,000 has been donated. Members of the VGK Cast including Chance, the Vegas Vivas and Knights Guard, will be on hand to greet fans.

Sunday’s event marks the seventh time that Smith’s and the VGK Foundation have partnered to donate gas in the last three years.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

News Feed

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Kai Uchacz

Inaugural VGK High School Hockey League Season Creates New Bonds at Local Rinks for Vegas Families

Lawless: Eichel Uses Platform to Support Best Buddies, Inspire Young Hockey Players

Chance Honored with the 2025 NHL Mascot Community Award

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Ben Hemmerling

Vegas Golden Knights High School Hockey League to Conclude Inaugural Season on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26

Vegas Golden Knights to Host 2025 VGK Golf Classic on Monday, September 15

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Lucas Van Vliet

Vegas Golden Knights and VGK Foundation Announce Back-To-School Initiatives

Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Named to Canada's Staff for 2026 Olympic Winter Games

VGK Road Trip Blog: July 15-17, 2025

NHL Announces 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule for Vegas Golden Knights

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Trent Swick

VGK Road Trip Blog: July 11-13, 2025

Golden Knights Continue Community Initiatives with Summer Ball Hockey Clinics

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Trevor Connelly

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Lukas Cormier to One-Year Contract

Vegas Golden Knights Agree to Terms with Cole Schwindt, Jonas Rondbjerg and Raphael Lavoie on One-Year Contracts