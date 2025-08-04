VGK Foundation to Donate $20,000 In Gas on Sunday, August 10 At Smith's

VEGAS (August 4, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 4, details of their efforts to give away $20,000 of gas from the VGK Foundation at Smith’s (9710 W Skye Canyon Park Dr.) on Sunday, Aug. 10. The gas donation event is part of the team’s Back-to-School Initiatives as the Clark County School District welcomes teachers and students back for the 2025-26 school year.

Beginning at 8 a.m. PT on Sunday, cars at the Smith’s on W Skye Canyon Park Dr. will receive $50 of free gasoline until a total of $20,000 has been donated. Members of the VGK Cast including Chance, the Vegas Vivas and Knights Guard, will be on hand to greet fans.

Sunday’s event marks the seventh time that Smith’s and the VGK Foundation have partnered to donate gas in the last three years.

