VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Matyas Sapovaliv

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Matyas Sapovaliv spent the first week in July at Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction at City National Arena. Sapovaliv, 21, recently completed his first professional season in the 2024-25 AHL season with the Henderson Silver Knights after being drafted by Vegas in the second round (48th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. The forward collected 19 points (11G, 8A) in his first season with the Silver Knights. Before joining the Golden Knights organization, the forward played in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit for two seasons, winning the Memorial Cup with the team in 2024. Sapovaliv caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp for this new prospect questionnaire.

Who were you most excited to see at camp?

Trevor Connelly.

Who is a current Golden Knight you admire?

Tomas Hertl.

Favorite thing about the VGK organization?

I would say I like the service, like the meals and everything.

Favorite thing about Las Vegas?

The weather.

Favorite way to beat the heat?

Air conditioning.

Build your perfect steakhouse meal with an appetizer, entree, side, and dessert.

Appetizer: Salad

Entrée: Ribeye steak

Side: Mashed potato

Dessert: Chocolate brownie

Favorite social media platform?

It’s between Instagram and Snapchat.

Favorite sport besides hockey?

To watch, football. To play, I’d say table tennis.

Your favorite goal that you scored last season?

My first goal, probably.

What was your first hockey stick?

I would say it was something from the Easton.

Describe your tape job.

Just easy and fast.

What piece of equipment have you had the longest?

Elbow pads.

What fruit or vegetable do you think you could throw the farthest?

A lemon.

Who is your Mario Kart character?

Mario or Yoshi.

When did you get your first phone?

When I was 10.

What year would someone have to be born in to be considered old?

Like, 1970.

What’s your favorite animal?

A dog.