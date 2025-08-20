VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Matyas Sapovaliv

20 questions with VGK prospect Matyas Sapovaliv

Matyas Sapovaliv 1
By Gordon Weigers
VegasGoldenKnights.com

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Matyas Sapovaliv spent the first week in July at Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction at City National Arena. Sapovaliv, 21, recently completed his first professional season in the 2024-25 AHL season with the Henderson Silver Knights after being drafted by Vegas in the second round (48th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. The forward collected 19 points (11G, 8A) in his first season with the Silver Knights. Before joining the Golden Knights organization, the forward played in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit for two seasons, winning the Memorial Cup with the team in 2024. Sapovaliv caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp for this new prospect questionnaire.

Who were you most excited to see at camp?
Trevor Connelly.

Who is a current Golden Knight you admire?
Tomas Hertl.

Favorite thing about the VGK organization?
I would say I like the service, like the meals and everything.

Favorite thing about Las Vegas?
The weather.

Favorite way to beat the heat?
Air conditioning.

Build your perfect steakhouse meal with an appetizer, entree, side, and dessert.
Appetizer: Salad
Entrée: Ribeye steak
Side: Mashed potato
Dessert: Chocolate brownie

Favorite social media platform?
It’s between Instagram and Snapchat.

Favorite sport besides hockey?
To watch, football. To play, I’d say table tennis.

Your favorite goal that you scored last season?
My first goal, probably.

What was your first hockey stick?
I would say it was something from the Easton.

Describe your tape job.
Just easy and fast.

What piece of equipment have you had the longest?
Elbow pads.

What fruit or vegetable do you think you could throw the farthest?
A lemon.

Who is your Mario Kart character?
Mario or Yoshi.

When did you get your first phone?
When I was 10.

What year would someone have to be born in to be considered old?
Like, 1970.

What’s your favorite animal?
A dog.

News Feed

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Alexander Weiermair

Vegas Golden Knights and VGK Foundation Support Summerlin South Little League at the Little League World Series

Lawless: Smith Eyeing 1,000th NHL Game in 2025-26 Season

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Abram Wiebe

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Viliam Kmec

Vegas Golden Knights To Host 25-Hour Open House at T-Mobile Arena Beginning on Thursday, August 14 at 12 p.m. PT

VGK Foundation to Donate $20,000 In Gas on Sunday, August 10 at Smith's

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Kai Uchacz

Inaugural VGK High School Hockey League Season Creates New Bonds at Local Rinks for Vegas Families

Lawless: Eichel Uses Platform to Support Best Buddies, Inspire Young Hockey Players

Chance Honored with the 2025 NHL Mascot Community Award

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Ben Hemmerling

Vegas Golden Knights High School Hockey League to Conclude Inaugural Season on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26

Vegas Golden Knights to Host 2025 VGK Golf Classic on Monday, September 15

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Lucas Van Vliet

Vegas Golden Knights and VGK Foundation Announce Back-To-School Initiatives

Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Named to Canada's Staff for 2026 Olympic Winter Games

VGK Road Trip Blog: July 15-17, 2025