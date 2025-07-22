Vegas Golden Knights to Host 2025 VGK Golf Classic on Monday, September 15

Event will take place at TPC Summerlin and benefit VGK Foundation

VGK25-GolfClassic_SaveTheDate-Web
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (July 22, 2025): The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 22, plans for the 2025 VGK Golf Classic held at TPC Summerlin on Monday, Sept. 15. All funds raised from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the VGK Foundation.

Members of the Golden Knights organization, including select players from the team, will participate in the charity event in September. Foursomes and a variety of partnership packages are now available for purchase. The tournament at TPC Summerlin will not be open to fans or the general public.

To participate or receive more information on the 2025 VGK Golf Classic, interested parties can browse this link or email [email protected] today.

2025 VGK GOLF CLASSIC
WHEN: Monday, Sept. 15
WHERE: TPC Summerlin (1700 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas, NV 89134)
WHO: Members of the Golden Knights organization, including select players from the 2025-26 team

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

