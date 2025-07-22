Vegas Golden Knights to Host 2025 VGK Golf Classic on Monday, September 15

VEGAS (July 22, 2025): The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 22, plans for the 2025 VGK Golf Classic held at TPC Summerlin on Monday, Sept. 15. All funds raised from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the VGK Foundation.

Members of the Golden Knights organization, including select players from the team, will participate in the charity event in September. Foursomes and a variety of partnership packages are now available for purchase. The tournament at TPC Summerlin will not be open to fans or the general public.

To participate or receive more information on the 2025 VGK Golf Classic, interested parties can browse this link or email [email protected] today.

2025 VGK GOLF CLASSIC

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 15

WHERE: TPC Summerlin (1700 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas, NV 89134)

WHO: Members of the Golden Knights organization, including select players from the 2025-26 team

